Shabana Mahmood tears into Reform’s Sarah Pochin after her racist comments

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has taken a dig at Sarah Pochin, after the Reform MP was condemned for making racist comments about Black and Asian people.

Pochin caused outrage last week when she made racist and hateful remarks during a TalkTV phone-in on Saturday, in which she said that ‘it drives me mad when I see adverts full of black people, full of Asian people’.

Her comments caused widespread condemnation, with calls for her to resign and Wes Streeting slamming her comments as racist.

Now Mahmood has also slammed Pochin, telling journalists at a gathering Westminster: “I must say it is hard balancing being Home Secretary with starring in all those adverts that Sarah Pochin has been watching.

“Sarah, if you are here tonight, I am sorry you have to watch another brown face up on stage… I will try to keep it brief.”

Thus far, Farage has refused to take action against Pochin, showing how spineless he is as party leader.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward