Rishi Sunak takes on paid adviser roles at Microsoft and AI firm

Sunak has earned more than half a million pounds from 'second jobs' since the 2024 general election

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak has accepted a further two paid adviser roles, this time at Microsoft and AI firm Anthropic.

The post-ministerial jobs watchdog Acoba, which has now been axed, warns Sunak’s time as prime minister could offer the firms ‘unfair access and influence’ in the UK government.

Acoba issued its standard guidance, advising that for two years after leaving office, Sunak should not personally lobby the government on behalf of these companies.

Prime minister Keir Starmer abolished the watchdog in July, which has long been criticised for being ‘toothless’ and said it will be replaced with a tougher regime.

Acoba’s functions will now be split between the prime minister’s adviser on ministerial standards and the civil service commission.

In his final Prime Minister’s Questions appearance as Tory leader, Sunak, the MP for Richmond and Northallerton, vowed to spend more time in the “greatest place on Earth”, referring to his constituency.

However, since being ousted from office in July 2024, Sunak has cashed in on a series of lucrative gigs outside of his constituency and Parliament.

In April 2025, he joined the Washington Speakers Bureau, a high-profile speaking agency representing political and business figures.

In May, Sunak made nearly £188,500 for just four hours of work, speaking at an event hosted by South Korea’s Chosun Media.

He also received more than £156,435 from the California-based investment firm Makena Capital, and £160,750 for a three-hour speaking engagement for Bain Capital in Boston.

In July this year, he joined Goldman Sachs as a senior adviser. He has yet to declare any income from this role.

Sunak has also taken on roles at Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government and Stanford’s Hoover Institution, which he said are unpaid.

However, in his register of interests, he has declared having been paid expenses of over £81,000 for ’60 hours’.

The entry states: “This payment is purely to cover expenses so not for hours worked”.

This brings the total Sunak has earned from second jobs since the 2024 general election to over £587,000.

He has yet to declare any earnings from Microsoft or Anthrophic.

So far in this Parliament, Sunak has the second highest earnings from second jobs out of any MP, after Reform leader Nigel Farage.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward