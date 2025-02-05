David Cameron and Rishi Sunak to cash in on lucrative US speaking gigs

David Cameron has also taken on a paid position as chair at a US hedge fund

Former prime ministers Rishi Sunak and David Cameron’s requests to join a speakers agency, the Washington Speakers Bureau, have been signed off by the post-ministerial jobs watchdog.

Documents published on Monday by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) reveal that Sunak, who was ousted from office at last year’s general election, and Cameron, his former foreign secretary, will now be able to pursue lucrative speaking gigs in the US.

In 2023, Boris Johnson was paid £2.4 million by US speakers agency Harry Walker, ahead of a speaking tour of the United States.

Sunak has also taken on unpaid roles at Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government and Stanford’s Hoover Institution.

Meanwhile, Cameron has secured paid positions as chair of the advisory board at hedge fund Caxton Associates and PayCargo, a Florida-based payment platform for the freight and cargo industries.

ACOBA has also approved his unpaid positions at the Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre and US think tank the Council on Foreign Relations.

Theresa May joined the Washington Speakers Bureau in 2019, after resigning as prime minister.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward