Reform’s Sarah Pochin refuses to rule out using Gibraltar and the Falklands for asylum processing

‘Reform is ridiculous they want to house Asylum Seekers in Gibraltar which is one of the most densely populated places on the planet.’

Reform MP Sarah Pochin has said that her party will not rule out sending asylum seekers to Gibraltar and the Falklands.

In a Westminster Hall debate yesterday, Pochin said Reform refused to rule out relocating asylum seekers to the tiny remote British overseas territories.

Labour MP Luke Charters questioned Pochin on this, saying: “When we’re looking at and interrogating Reform UK’s plans, they’re talking about the use of British overseas territories.”

Charters said that “as someone who has visited the Falklands and other overseas territories, I find that deeply troubling and I find it deeply unrealistic as well.”

The MP for York Outer said he hoped Pochin would provide “some assurance” that Reform will rule out the use of the Falkland Islands.

For context, Gibraltar, known as “The Rock” is three square miles in area. The Falkland islands are larger but very remote and difficult to reach.

Charters later asked: “Reform UK have mooted the idea of using British overseas territories as part of their asylum processing plans. Would you use this occasion now to rule out any asylum processing either taking place in the Falklands or Gibraltar as part of Reform UK policies?”.

The Reform MP for Runcorn and Helsby responded to Charters’ question, saying: “No I will not rule out any possible policy.”

Even Reform deputy leader Richard Tice appeared surprised by her answer.

She then refused to take any further questions on the matter. Pochin went on to say that under Reform, “illegal migrants” would be moved out of hotels in communities to holding centres where they would be processed and sent home.

Pochin said the conditions in the processing centres “will be humane but not luxurious”.

In response to Pochin’s statement, X account Blade of the Sun said: “Reform is ridiculous they want to house Asylum Seekers in Gibraltar which is one of the most densely populated places on the planet.

“Or the Falklands Islands, which has only 3,470 people and already costs nearly £150,000 per person per year. Utter nonsense.”

They added: “Housing them in the Falklands would be more expensive than Rwanda.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward