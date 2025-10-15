Reform’s Richard Tice failed to register lavish hospitality from former Russian finance minister’s wife

'Tice and Oakeshott stayed at the Chernukhins’ “turreted villa” with “a stunning view of the Mediterranean” and had supper with them at a Michelin-starred restaurant'

Yet another Reform MP has been accused of being in breach of Parliamentary rules, after its deputy leader Richard Tice failed to register lavish hospitality he received from Lubov Chernukhin – wife of a former Russian deputy finance minister.

It’s been revealed by anti-extremism campaign group Hope not Hate that from 4 to 6 August, Tice and his partner Isabel Oakeshott bagged themselves a trip to the French Riviera, where they were hosted the Lubov Chernukhin and her husband, Vladimir.

Avid readers of LFF will recall Chernukhin has also been a donor to the Tory party, and is reported to have lobbied against higher tax for the ultra-rich and is the largest female donor in British political history.

It’s now been revealed that ‘Tice and Oakeshott stayed at the Chernukhins’ “turreted villa” with “a stunning view of the Mediterranean” and had supper with them at a Michelin-starred restaurant, according to a report by the right-wing website UnHerd on 20 August.’

Under Parliamentary rules, MPs are required to register any new interests – which include overseas visits if the “cost is over £300” and “not wholly” paid for by the MP within 28 days.

Hope not Hate reports: “On 22 September, 47 days after Tice had returned from France, HOPE not hate contacted his office, asking why this trip was not on his register of interests and offering him the opportunity to comment.

“Shortly before 11am on 23 September, Tice’s parliamentary assistant responded to say the trip had been declared.

“HOPE not hate subsequently asked for proof that Tice had registered the trip within the 28 day time limit. His assistant did not provide any such evidence, but wrote in an email later that day: “Richard has asked me to reaffirm that the trip was fully declared and is expected to be published imminently.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward