Nobel committee chair roasts Trump: ‘We only give the award to people of courage and integrity’

When Nobel Committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes was asked why Trump wasn’t given the award, he suggested Trump wasn’t worthy.

The head of the Nobel Peace Prize has justified not giving the award to President Trump, suggesting the commander-in-chief was not worthy of the illustrious award.

It comes after Trump made no secret of his desire to be awarded the world’s most prestigious award, boasting that he has solved seven wars, which in recent days has included a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestine as well as previous conflicts such as the wars between India and Pakistan as well as Thailand and Cambodia.

Trump has boasted that he deserves the award and that “everyone says I should get it”, but told troops in Virginia last month: “They’ll give it to some guy that didn’t do a damn thing; they’ll give it to the guy who wrote a book about the mind of Donald Trump… it will be a big insult to our country.”

Earlier today however, Venezuelan opposition leader and pro-democracy campaigner Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize.

The committee praised her for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights… and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy”, amid repression from President Nicolas Maduro.

He said: “In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, I think this committee has seen many types of campaign, media attention,” Frydnes said, without naming Trump.

“We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year of people wanting to say what, for them, leads to peace.

“This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. So we base only our decision on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel,” he added.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward