Cross-party politicians unite in condemning Manchester synagogue attack

Keir Starmer has vowed to defeat the “rising tide” of antisemitism

Political leaders from across the spectrum have united in condemning yesterday’s terror attack on a Manchester synagogue.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” by the attack on Heaton Park Synagogue, which took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism. He vowed that Britain would defeat the “rising tide” of antisemitism.

The attacker Jihad Al Shamie, a British Syrian man, drove a car into members of the public before attacking people with a knife. Two Jewish men, Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz, were killed and four were injured.

Al Shamie was shot dead by police at the scene.

Starmer wrote on X: “The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders.”

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester said: “Today we have witnessed a vile attack on our Jewish community on its holiest day.

“We condemn whoever is responsible and will do everything within our power to keep people safe. We stand with GM’s Jewish community at this time and will work through the day to support them.”

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “On this painful morning, my thoughts are with the families of Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz – the two men tragically killed outside their synagogue yesterday and with the whole Jewish community who have been the target of a vicious attack on their holiest day.”

Davey added: “Antisemitism, terrorism and hatred can be defeated. But only if we stand united against them.”

He said the attack “didn’t happen in a vacuum” and that “antisemitism is rife on our streets”, with British Jews “living in fear, particularly since Hamas’s horrific terror attacks of October 7th.”

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said: “This was a vile and disgusting attack on a synagogue in Manchester. On Yom Kippur – the holiest day of the Jewish year – families gathered in prayer were targets for violence.

“My heart goes out to all those hurt and affected. I know many in our Jewish community will feel shaken. They deserve to know they are not alone.”

Green Party leader Zack Polanski said: “This horrific attack feels deeply personal for me as I grew up in the Jewish community in Manchester. My heart goes out to all those impacted by this dreadful act of terror.”

However, he warned that Gaza protests must not be ‘weaponised’ following the horrific terror attack.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said last night that she was “disappointed” that pro-Palestinian protests went ahead after the attack.

Polanski urged for people to show sensitivity towards the Jewish community but defended the protests: “Speaking as a member of the Jewish community I wouldn’t want anyone to feel like the had to be silent about a genocide that is happening because of an outrageous, atrocious attack that happened on our soil too.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward