MPs join cross-party photo in solidarity with Labour colleagues barred from entering Israel

More than 70 MPs, including senior ministers, posed for a photo in Westminster Hall yesterday in protest against Israel’s decision to deny entry to two Labour MPs.

The photocall, organised by Labour MP Paul Waugh, was staged in solidarity with Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, the Labour MPs barred from entering Israel and the West Bank on Saturday.

Israeli authorities claimed the pair intended to “document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred”.

But in a powerful speech in the Commons, Mohamed said they had been “denied entry based on our legitimate political opinions, which are firmly aligned with international law”.

“This act was not just a diplomatic affront. This wasn’t about security. It was about control and censorship,” the Sheffield Central MP added.

Yang, a former journalist, said she understood the risks of travelling to the region, but “did not, however, anticipate the risks of detention and deportation from a British ally.”

“People around the world are listening to us,” she added. “Our voice is powerful, and we must continue to use it without fear or favour.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones, and Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer were among those who joined the photo.

Lib Dem MP Vikki Slade, who took part in the photocall, later posted the image on Blue Sky, writing: “Pleased to join colleagues cross party today in support of UK MPs deported from Israel for speaking out.

“I then asked the minister whether this was a new tactic by the Israeli govt to “cow” ministers into not challenging them for their actions.”

Image via Yuan Yang

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward