Liz Truss slammed for sympathising with Tommy Robinson

Former Tory leader Liz Truss has been condemned for stooping to a ‘new low’ after expressing sympathy with far-right thug and convicted criminal Tommy Robinson, leading to calls for her to be kicked out of the Conservative Party.

Truss, whose premiership ended in disgrace after she crashed the economy and became Britain’s shortest-serving Prime Minister, serving only 49 days in office, made the comments sympathising with the founder of the far-right English Defence League during an interview with Newsweek.

She said during the interview that Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was right to draw attention to the grooming gangs scandal, saying it is a “heinous issue that has been brushed under the carpet by many people.”

When asked if she thought Robinson had been “unfairly demonised”, she said: “Yes, I do.”

Her comments prompted widespread condemnation, with calls for Tory leader Kemi Badenoch to expel Truss from the party.

Bridget Phillipson, who is running to be deputy leader of the Labour Party, wrote a letter to Badenoch, calling for her to expel Truss.

She wrote: “Her support for Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, otherwise known as Tommy Robinson, plumbs new depths and is completely unbecoming of a former Prime Minister.

“I would hope it is unbecoming of any member of the Conservative Party.”

Phillipson continued: “If Liz Truss retains her membership under your leadership then the British people can only conclude that you do not see an issue with her comments.

“It will underline that the Conservatives, for so long and so often Britain’s party of government, have fallen headlong into the gutter under your leadership, pandering to bigots and racists in a desperate and wholly misguided attempt to remain relevant.”

Sangita Myska posted on X: “Liz Truss has come out in support of Tommy Robinson – a convicted criminal and known Islamaphobe who in the pocket of foreign billionaires and is working against this country’s interests.

“Truss is a disgrace to office of Prime Minister.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward