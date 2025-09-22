James MacCleary MP: Lib Dems’ focus on closer ties with EU, not rejoining

Left Foot Forward spoke to the Lib Dem spokesperson for Europe at party conference

James MacCleary MP said that while the Lib Dems may one day campaign to rejoin the EU if given the chance, their current stance is more “pragmatic”.

MacCleary said that the Lib Dems will focus on pushing Labour to take steps to strengthen its ties with the EU, including by creating a ‘bespoke’ UK-EU customs union.

Admitting that their focus is on reflecting public opinion, he said: “As a political party, you’ve got to be realistic about where the public is right now, rejoining the European Union is not the discussion.”

“That’s not to say we’re backing away from being a pro-European party, but we probably need to talk about it in a different […] and more relatable way.”

MacCleary was clear that Brexit has done “tremendous damage” to the country, but said the Lib Dems want to focus on “pragmatic steps”. Steps he mentioned included getting UK qualifications recognised in the EU, an SPS agreement for farmers and helping touring artists move around the EU.

Asked if Lib Dem members want to rejoin the EU, he said: “That hasn’t really been the feedback from members.”

He added that he thinks most members “take a pragmatic view” on rejoining the EU.

MacCleary noted that at the 2019 election, “We saw what happened when we took a very firm stance on Brexit.”

In 2019, the Lib Dems under Jo Swinson ran on a manifesto to ‘Stop Brexit’.

He added that the Lib Dems have to be realistic about what it’s worth talking about with the Labour government.

“We could shout at them [Labour] until the cows come home about joining the EU’. But they won’t even do relatively modest things, like talk about a Youth Mobility Scheme”, he said.

On creating a youth mobility scheme, which, in May, Labour tentatively indicated could be in the EU Reset deal, but was not included, MacCleary said: “There is no good reason not to do that.”

The Lewes MP welcomed Labour’s work towards rejoining the Erasmus+ programme.

MacCleary said the Lib Dems will push for the government to negotiate a ‘bespoke’ UK-EU customs union by 2030.

Asked if it is realistic that Labour will do this, MacCleary said “It is realistic, they’re just choosing not to do it,” adding that the government needs “a change of direction and attitude”.

He noted that Members of the European Parliament and officials in Europe tell him “they are desperate for a closer relationship,” but admitted that Labour is currently dismissing the idea “out of hand,” which he described as “hugely frustrating”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward