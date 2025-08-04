Nigel Farage appears to forget which country he wants to deport people to

His comments at a press conference have been contrasted with past policies

For a man who’s made a political career out of migrant-bashing politics, you’d have thought Nigel Farage would have at least figured out what he wants to do about migration. His latest press conference would suggest otherwise.

At the event, Farage was asked a question about where he wanted to see asylum seekers deported to. In response, Farage was forthright, saying: “Sorry. I’ve had enough of this. If you come from Afghanistan, you go back to Afghanistan. End of.

“This idea, we can’t send people to certain countries, all the false claims that people make about their own personal live – I’m sorry. We’re done. We’re done. We’ve had enough.”

So far, so Farage. Except, of course, this line is a little different to what Farage and Reform have previously been calling for.

Sunder Katwala, director of British Future, pointed out that Farage has previously said that asylum seekers crossing the English Channel on small boats should be returned to France.

Katwala posted on Bluesky to say: “Nigel Farage would simply send Afghan asylum seekers back to Afghanistan. Has he now forgotten that his current policy (bluff) is that he can simply return asylum seekers in boats to France, without permission

“Perhaps Reform are slowly realising that “just take boats back to France” [without permission or a deal to do so] is silly and incredible, even if this new alternative [just send them back to Afghanistan] is no more serious”.

Farage can’t be expected to remember where he wants to deport people to, can he?

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development