Reform accepts council tax cuts ‘not going to happen’

That’s not what Reform was promising voters in the local elections in May!

Shouting out slogans and promising everything under the sun when not in power is one thing, but actually governing has proven to be a harsh reality check for Reform UK.

A party which promised to cut costs for working communities up and down the country, and which saw its council leaders promise to cut taxes, has now rowed back on that pledge, saying that it is ‘not going to happen’.

One wonders how many people voted for Reform based on the party’s pledge to cut council tax!

Speaking to Politico, Reform’s Head of DOGE, Zia Yusuf, said: “I think anyone who looked at the numbers knows that the idea of council tax coming down is not going to happen, given the pressures in terms of social care.

“What we can talk about is council tax in Reform councils increasing slower than other councils. I think that’s a sensible target.”

Well that’s not what Reform was promising voters in the local elections in May!

In one example, Leicestershire County Council leader Dan Harrison said that the party would be able to cut council tax as it takes aim at wasteful spending.

Upon assuming office, he said: “We’re now looking at the cost, the efficiency, we’ll then have money for front line [services] but we’ll also be able to cut council tax.”

So much for keeping to their word…

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward