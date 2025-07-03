London Tory leader Susan Hall joins mass deportation campaign

Will Badenoch have the courage to act against Hall, given that she’s joined such an extreme group?

The Tory party’s drift to the extreme right is continuing, after it emerged that the party’s leader in the London Assembly has joined a campaign for mass deportations to send hundreds of thousands of Londoners with the legal right to live in the capital back to their countries of birth.

Susan Hall, who was also the Conservative Party’s London mayoral candidate and who was defeated by Sadiq Khan, is no stranger to controversy. While running for London mayor it was revealed that she had liked tweets praising Enoch Powell and in January 2019, she retweeted a message from the far-right activist Kate Hopkins that called Khan “the nipple height mayor of Londonistan”, adding, “Thank you Katie!”

Now Hall has been unveiled as an adviser to the newly-formed Restore Britain movement on Tuesday.

Restore Britain was formed by Rupert Lowe MP who has been kicked out of Reform UK and says that it is non-party issue-based membership organisation. Its policies include the complete abolition of the right to claim asylum in Britain under any circumstances, Donald Trump-style “mass deportations” of illegal immigrants, plus the large-scale “departure” through unspecified means of “legal migrants”.

Announcing the appointment of Hall, Lowe posted on X: “I am absolutely delighted to have Susan Hall AM (@Councillorsuzie), Leader of the Conservative Group on the London Assembly, join our @RestoreBritain_ Advisory Board – a proper campaigner with fantastic experience.”

London Centric reports: “While many mainstream political parties have long campaigned for a reduction in the numbers of new immigrants arriving in the UK, Restore Britain goes further and actively wants to see mass emigration through the removal of millions of existing legal residents from the country.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward