Liz Truss and right-wing lobby group lose it over campaign to return Parthenon marbles

Truss is being mocked for claiming the Greek statues are part of "our national culture"

Former prime minister Liz Truss and right-wing group Great British Political Action Committee (GB PAC) have threatened legal action against Keir Starmer over plans to return the Parthenon marbles to Greece.

In the letter, organised by GB PAC, they allege that a “covert negotiation” is underway and cite an “accelerating campaign to remove the Elgin Marbles from the British Museum”.

The letter warns that they “reserve the right to seek legal advice on how best to protect the interests of the British public”.

They say they may also pursue an injunction “to halt any ongoing or future negotiations until the beneficiaries [the British public] have been fully informed”.

Dr David Starkey, who came under fire for previous racist comments claiming slavery was not genocide, and ex-Tory MP Sir John Redwood also signed the letter.

British diplomat Lord Elgin removed the sculptures in the early 19th century while he was the ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, which then ruled Greece.

He then sold them to the UK government, and they were later transferred to the British Museum.

Turkey disputes that permission was ever given to Elgin to take the sculptures.

In a post on X, Truss claimed that the Parthenon marbles, referred to the Elgin marbles in the UK, are part of “our national culture”.

She was mocked for saying: “Britain should keep the Elgin marbles. Those trying to undermine our national culture should be taken on, not appeased.”

One X user responded: “Exactly Liz, nothing represents ‘our national culture’ more than Greek statues made in Greece by Greeks.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward