Almost half of parents in low-income families say they will likely need a foodbank this summer

Damning statistics have been released by the Child Poverty Action Group today, showing that almost half of parents in low-income households will likely need a foodbank this summer, as many struggle to make ends meet during the holidays.

The summer holidays can be challenging for many families living in poverty, with parents worrying they will not be able to afford things for their children who are out of school, from basic necessities like food, to trips, or clothes.

The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) surveyed 1,058 UK parents receiving income-related benefits and found that although many parents welcomed the chance to spend time with their children, 48% are more worried about being able to afford things for their children this summer holiday, compared to last year. This rises to 69% of lone parent families.

CPAG also found that 44% of parents in low-income households say they are likely to need a foodbank this summer, with two in five families (39%) saying they would likely use a clothing bank. 23% of parents said they will struggle to provide adequate meals for their children and 28% said providing snacks will be difficult.

Nearly two in five parents (39%) said they would find it either difficult or impossible to afford a day out with their children eg, to the beach or to the zoo, and 41% said it would be difficult or impossible to afford activities for children such as sports clubs or the cinema. 59% of lone parents said a day out with children would be difficult or impossible to afford.

Parents are also concerned about the impact of the cost of living on their children, with 52% saying they are worried about their children’s mental health this summer and 48% worried about their children’s physical health.

Head of education policy at Child Poverty Action Group Kate Anstey said: “This research shows there will be more worry than wonder this summer for millions of desperate families who can’t make ends meet. Ministers have promised better living standards and opportunity for all but with children facing another summer cut off from fun and friends – much more action is clearly needed.

“Government’s autumn child poverty strategy must restore investment in support for families – including abolition of the two-child limit – otherwise a generation of children will be left behind.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward