Why Finland has the best education system in the world

Instead of national exams, teachers in Finland assess students on an individual basis using their own grading systems.

As year 11 students across the UK wrap up another demanding round of GCSEs, their peers in Finland, a country consistently ranked as having the best education system in the world, experience a very different end to their academic year.

In Finland, the school system operates without the intense pressure and high stakes testing that have long been hallmarks of the British educational experience. Yet, Finnish students consistently achieve some of the highest academic results internationally.

According to the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), Finnish pupils rank among the top performers in key areas such as language, mathematics, and science. 66% of pupils in Finland go on to attend university. Finland also has the smallest gap in academic performance between the strongest and weakest students globally, evident of an education system that works.

So, what makes Finland’s education system so successful?

Its success is attributed to a combination of progressive policies and educational philosophies that prioritise well-being, holistic learning, and trust.

No standardised testing

There is no standardised testing in Finland. Unlike the UK system, where students often learn to cram for exams and teachers feel compelled to “teach to the test,” Finnish education places learning at the core.

Instead of national exams, teachers assess students on an individual basis using their own grading systems. The ministry of education monitors overall progress by sampling groups from various schools, rather than assessing every student through national tests.

No teacher accountability

In the UK, teachers are under constant pressure to deliver strong GCSE results. In Finland, however, teaching is a highly respected and competitive profession. All teachers are required to hold a master’s degree, and because the training is so rigorous, there’s little need for an external accountability system. The focus is on ongoing professional development and trust in teachers’ expertise.

Play-based learning in early years

Finnish education begins later than in many other countries. Compulsory schooling starts at age seven, with a strong emphasis on play and free time in the early years. These formative experiences help children build social, emotional, and cognitive skills before formal learning begins. Children are only required to attend school for nine years, with anything beyond age 16 being optional.

Later starts and shorter days

Research has shown that insufficient sleep negatively impacts children’s health, behaviour, and academic performance. Finnish schools recognise this, starting the day between 9:00 and 9:45am and limiting classroom hours to around five per day, one of the shortest school days in Europe.

Longer summer holidays

While children in England and Wales are still sweating it out at school into late July, Finnish students have already been on holiday for six weeks, which typically lasts 10 to 11 weeks. This extended break allows students to rest, recharge, and return to school ready to learn.

A more relaxed environment

The learning environment in Finland is more relaxed than the strict and scheduled system in the UK. Finnish students often have only a few classes per day, broken up with regular breaks for meals, rest, and recreational activities.

Less homework and no culture of private education

In Finland there is little homework, compared with UK schools, and there is no culture of extra private education or tuition. Finland it is not permitted to charge fees for mainstream education – and only 2% of its schools are run by non-governmental bodies.

According to Saku Tuominen, an executive producer, author and director of the HundrEd project, a key concept in the Finnish school system is “trust”.

Parents trust schools to make the right decisions and to deliver a good education within the school day, and schools put trust in the quality of their teachers.

Could the Finnish model work in the UK?

Putting forward the question whether the Finnish education model should be implemented in the UK, the education recruitment company Career Teachers notes: “Whilst it clear that Finland has an education model that the world should study, just how viable is it for the UK to adopt a similar model?

“This isn’t something that could happen overnight. Private schools are illegal in Finland, for example. There is very little chance of that happening in the UK.

“But one thing’s for certain, the Finland model works. Perhaps with more investigation and some localised trials, we could learn and implement certain aspects of the Finnish model into our education system in the UK.”