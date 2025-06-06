REVEALED: The most popular cabinet minister among Labour members

This poll has revealed Labour members' favourite cabinet member

A new poll has revealed who the most popular cabinet minister is among the Labour Party membership.

Polling firm Survation has conducted its regular poll of Labour members on their thoughts on every cabinet minister for LabourList. The results of the poll indicate the ‘favourability’ ratings of each cabinet minister – ie. the percentage of members who have a positive view of them minus those who have a negative view.

Generally speaking, the poll shows that the Labour membership is happy with the cabinet. Only four cabinet members have a net negative favourability rating. In less good news for the government, two of those are the most high profile cabinet members – the prime minister Keir Starmer and the chancellor Rachel Reeves. The other two cabinet ministers with a negative favourability rating are the work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall and the international development minister Baroness Chapman.

At the other end of the table, the energy secretary Ed Miliband is the most popular cabinet minister among Labour members, closely followed by the deputy prime minister Angela Rayner.

The full results of the poll of Labour members are below. The percentages listed indicate the net favourability ratings of each cabinet minister.

Ed Miliband (74%)

Angela Rayner (71%)

Hilary Benn (38%)

Lisa Nandy (32%)

Shabana Mahmood (31%)

Bridget Philipson (31%)

John Healey (30%)

Jonathan Reynolds (29%)

Heidi Alexander (25%)

Yvette Cooper (23%)

Darren Jones (19%)

David Lammy (16%)

Pat McFadden (14%)

Baroness Smith (13%)

Steve Reed (11%)

Jo Stevens (10%)

Ian Murray (8%)

Lucy Powell (8%)

Wes Streeting (7%)

Ellie Reeves (4%)

Alan Campbell (4%)

Lord Hermer (2%)

Baroness Chapman (-5%)

Keir Starmer (-7%)

Liz Kendall (-23%)

Rachel Reeves (-28%)

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Lauren Hurley / Number 10 – Creative Commons