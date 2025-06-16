Reform UK loses nine councillors in just six weeks

‘How many of the Class of ‘25 will still be in their seats when the 2029 Local Elections roll around? Stay tuned…”’

In the six weeks since the local elections on 1 May, Reform UK has managed to lose nine of its councillors to resignations, suspensions and expulsions.

The chaos continued last week, with two councillors stepping down just a month after being elected. It mirrors what is happening in the party at a national level, where Zia Yusuf left the party and rejoined just two days later.

The past year has also seen Nigel Farage replace Richard Tice as leader, oust chair Ben Habib and replace him with Zia Yusuf, and withdraw the whip from Rupert Lowe following a public spat with Farage.

At a local level, the first Reform councillor to go was Donna Edmunds, who gained attention for saying she would put up a statue of Tommy Robinson in every British town.

Her suspension followed her posting on social media that she wanted to defect to a new party led by Rupert Lowe and Ben Habib – a party that doesn’t yet exist. The party suspended her one day after the local elections, prompting her to quit her membership shortly after.

Breaking the rules

Warwickshire councillor Luke Shringley was the next to leave, after allegedly realising only after the election that, as an RAF employee, he is barred from joining political organisations. He now sits as an independent.

Andrew Kilburn stepped down from Durham County Council due to being employed by the same local authority, which is against the rules.

Failure to vet

Two candidates were expelled due to the party’s failure to vet its candidates’ views. Wayne Titley was expelled after the Reform Party Exposed account unearthed Facebook posts calling for a “volley of gun fire” to sink small boats in the Channel.

Doncaster councillor Mark Broadhurst was expelled for posting a meme suggesting Hitler would have been “a legend” had he exterminated Muslims instead of Jews.

In Kent, Daniel Taylor, a former county councillor, has been suspended and had the whip removed “following a matter which is now with the police”.

Commenting on the growing exodus of councillors, Hope not Hate said: “The reasons vary, but all contain a whiff of the incompetence and strife that has dogged the party throughout its history at the national and local level.”

They added: “How many of the Class of ‘25 will still be in their seats when the 2029 Local Elections roll around? Stay tuned…”.

The full list of Reform councillors who have stepped down or been expelled:

Donna Edmunds: Suspended, then resigned

Luke Shingler: Became an independent

Desmond Clarke: Resigned

Andrew Kilburn: Resigned

Wayne Titley: Expelled

Mark Broadhurst: Expelled

Adam Smith: Suspended

John Bailey: Resigned

Daniel Taylor: Suspended

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward