Good Law Project supports former GB News presenter’s legal case against the channel

Albie Amankona was dropped by GB News for calling out racism

The Good Law Project is supporting a legal case by ex-GB News presenter Albie Amankona, who was taken off air after saying he believed Suella Braverman was “a racist and thoroughly bigoted woman”.

Amankona, who was dropped by GB News last August, is now taking the right-wing channel to an employment tribunal.

His claim against GB News is that he was racially harassed, paid less than white colleagues, and when he spoke out against Braverman, he said he was discriminated against, unfairly dismissed and victimised.

A GB news spokesperson has said Amankona’s claim is “misconceived, without merit and being robustly defended”.

GB News swiftly issued an apology to the former Home Secretary and said Amankona had “crossed a line between robust debate and causing unnecessary offence”.

Political campaign group, The Good Law Project, highlighted that while GB News likes to brand itself as “a champion of free speech and journalistic independence”, when Amankona called out racism, he was dropped immediately.

The Good Law Project said: “It’s a familiar pattern – when free speech aligns with their agenda, they celebrate it. But the moment it challenges their narrative, the mask slips.”

They added that: “The law is clear. UK employment protections apply to everyone, even those working for a network backed by wealthy owners that seems to think it’s untouchable.”

GB News is co-owned by multi-millionaire hedge fund owner Paul Marshall with investment firm Legatum. He also owns UnHerd and the Spectator.

The organisation said they are backing the former GB News presenter’s case “not just for him, but to send a message. GB News can’t operate as if it’s above the law.”

The Good Law Project has launched a crowdfunder to support Amankona with the legal costs of his employment tribunal case.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward