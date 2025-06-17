‘Clown Show’: Zia Yusuf mocked for video saying council spends ‘asylum budget’ on bowling and cinema trips

‘Kent County Council doesn’t have an “asylum budget” so it looks like you’re talking nonsense.’

Zia Yusuf is being mocked for posting a video on X claiming that taxpayers money is being spent on taking asylum seekers to do activities such as trampolining and skateboarding.

The new head of Reform’s Department of Local Government Efficiency (Dolge) has claimed that is what Kent County Council (KCC) “has been up to”.

Yusuf also said that KCC has been paying for trips to the cinema, bowling and crazy golf, “all out of the asylum budget”.

He then went on to make bizarre claims that the council has been spending money “on outrageous things like luxury hair extensions”.

Yusuf contrasted the activities reportedly funded for asylum seekers and the pressures on British families, stating, “At Reform, we speak to so many of you who tell us you can’t afford to take your family out on trips.”

He then tapped into voters’ frustration about working long hours, the cost-of-living crisis, rising energy bills and higher taxes – all issues which have nothing to do with asylum seekers.

“We hear from you that you can barely find the money or time to enjoy trips bowling or to the cinema, or indeed trampolining. So why is your taxpayer money being spent on such things?”.

Mike Martin, the Liberal Democrat MP for Tunbridge Wells, responded to Yusuf’s video stating: “Clown show. Kent County Council doesn’t have an “asylum budget” so it looks like you’re talking nonsense.”

He added: “I *think* what you’re saying is that unaccompanied children are put into the care system, where they are treated like other children in the care system.

“Not sure what change you’d like to make to this system? What would you like the UK to do to children who literally wash up on our shores?”.

Once again, Yusuf did not provide evidence that Kent County Council is spending taxpayer money on leisure activities, nor did he clarify who the spending was for, referring only broadly to “asylum seekers”.

Kent County Council has been approached for comment.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward