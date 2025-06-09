Banning vapes should be just the beginning. The government must take further action to reduce waste

The Labour government must supercharge waste reduction with its upcoming circular economy strategy, and deliver practical steps that can make a big difference to industry, consumers and the environment.

Eloise Sacares is a Senior Researcher at the Fabian Society

At the start of June, single-use disposable vapes were banned in the UK. While the act was primarily intended to improve public health and prevent littering, it is a great example of how government policy can promote a move to a more ‘circular’ economy.

A circular economy describes a system where goods and materials are kept in circulation for longer through better product design, reuse, recycling, and recovery. This stands in contrast to the current economic ‘linear’ model, often referred to as ‘make, take, waste’, where finite raw materials are transformed into products that are thrown away once they’ve been used.

The Tobacco and Vapes Act is also a great example of cross-party prioritisation and consensus on waste reduction. The bill was introduced by the Conservative Sunak government in early 2024, and was passed by the Starmer government.

The UK government has rarely prioritised or found consensus on the circular economy in the past. The 2018 resources and waste strategy had strong ambitions, but the policies promised were delayed – and most milestones were missed. Research has found that there were several hurdles that prevented successive governments from taking action on waste reduction, including a misperception that the circular economy was in competition with net zero; an inability to think of the circular economy as broader than just recycling; and constant government reshuffles or changes of leadership halting progress.

Currently, a lack of action means numerous sectors still produce large amounts of unnecessary waste. The Labour government must supercharge waste reduction with its upcoming circular economy strategy, and deliver practical steps that can make a big difference to industry, consumers and the environment.

Upcoming Fabian Society research looks at three key areas where the government can take practical steps to reduce waste.

First, construction. Around three-fifths (61 per cent) of the UK’s total waste is generated by construction, demolition and excavation activities. Producing and using construction materials makes up 10 per cent of the UK’s total greenhouse gas emissions, more than aviation and shipping combined. Retrofitting old homes, extending their use, and using circular methods of construction in new build can dramatically reduce waste and emissions. With the government aiming to build 1.5m new homes, ensuring resources are being used in an efficient way is critical.

Second, the automotives industry. The government has set out policies to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. But the critical minerals required for EV batteries are finite. Sourcing them often means being reliant on increasingly volatile international supply chains, including those with allegations of human rights abuses. Recovered or recycled critical minerals provide an alternative for EV manufacturers wanting to avoid this uncertainty. But currently there are limited incentives and infrastructure to do so. This must change and the recent ban on disposable vapes, which also contain key critical minerals, could be a useful jumping off point.

Third, the food industry. Over £17bn of edible household food is wasted each year, while 7.2m people are in food poverty. Reducing food waste would dramatically lower CO2 emissions, estimated to be equivalent to taking all of the UK’s cars and taxis off the road for around two years. However, England lacks any mandatory food waste reduction targets – unlike Scotland and Wales. This is an area where the government could intervene.

Finally, all good policy must be backed up with effective communication on the benefits to people and the environment. This includes increased durability of products, lower carbon emissions, and greater choice for consumers – delivered through the increased availability of reused parts or the development of second-hand markets.

A circular economy approach to construction, automotives and food offers practical alternatives to the current ‘make, take, waste’ model. The government must act to incentivise more circular production in these sectors. In doing so, we can tackle unnecessary waste, reduce carbon emissions, and give consumers greater choice.