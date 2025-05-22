Tory MP slammed for suggesting state school children don’t have as bright a future compared to private schools

'A pretty stark reminder how some MPs think of state schools'

A Tory MP has been criticised and slammed as out of touch after suggesting that state school children don’t have as bright a future compared to private schools.

Tory MP Graham Stuart made the remarks when responding to a post by Esther McVey, after the latter took to X to criticise Labour’s policy of VAT on private school fees.

McVey posted: “Despite Labour saying only a couple of thousand would leave private schools when their vindictive VAT policy was introduced, it seems it’s 13,000 & rising. That’s 13k new places to find in state schools.”

In response, Stuart posted on X: “Thirteen thousand children, whose parents sacrificed everything for a brighter future. Thirteen thousand children with hopes dashed, with opportunities crushed.

“Thirteen thousand children, betrayed by policies that stifle their dreams.”

Deputy political editor at the Guardian, Jessica Elgot, said that Stuart’s comments served as a ‘pretty stark reminder how some MPs think of state schools – no bright futures or opportunities there…’.

On McVey’s claim, a Treasury spokesman said: “This data misrepresents reality – the increases in fees are not only down to VAT. Average fees have risen by 75pc in real terms in the past 25 years, and pupil numbers have remained steady.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

