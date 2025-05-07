Even Tory MPs are now calling on the government to recognise a Palestinian state

"Recognising Palestine would affirm our nation’s commitment to upholding the principles of justice, self-determination and equal rights."

Seven Tory MPs have called for the government to recognise a Palestinian state. They, alongside six Tory peers have written to the prime minister Keir Starmer making the call in advance of UN talks next month.

According to a report in the Guardian, the group of Tory parliamentarians wrote to Starmer in March following Israel breaking the ceasefire in Gaza.

In their letter, the MPs and peers wrote: “For decades, the Palestinian people have endured occupation, displacement and systemic restrictions on their basic freedoms.

“Recognising Palestine would affirm our nation’s commitment to upholding the principles of justice, self-determination and equal rights. It would send a clear message that Britain stands against indefinite occupation and supports the Palestinian people’s legitimate aspirations.”

The MPs who signed the letter were Kit Malthouse, Simon Hoare, Desmond Swayne, John Hayes and Edward Leigh. Among the peers to sign the letter were Hugo Swire, Nicholas Soames and Patricia Morris.

Their letter continued: “Recognition should not be treated as a distant bargaining chip but as a necessary step to reinforce international law and diplomacy. Prime minister, we stand ready to offer our public support for this decision.

“This is an opportunity for Britain to show leadership, to be on the right side of history and to uphold the principles we claim to champion. More than 140 UN member states have already recognised Palestine – it is time for the United Kingdom to do the same.”

The Labour government has made a commitment to recognise a Palestinian state but has not yet done so.

According to the Guardian, a spokesperson for the Conservative Party said of the letter: “Our longstanding position has been that we will recognise a Palestinian state at a time that is most conducive to the peace process. We are not at that point now and we are clear that recognition cannot be the start of the process.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Scotgunn – Creative Commons