‘Are they all wrong?’: Victoria Derbyshire roasts Richard Holden over Tory criticism of UK-EU deal

A number of leading businesses have come out in support of the deal, including Asda, Morrison’s, M and S, Ryanair, as well as the CBI and the British Chambers of Commerce.

A senior Tory was left red faced on Newsnight after being taken apart for criticising the UK-EU trade deal negotiated by Keir Starmer, which would mean a reset in relations.

Both the Tories and Reform have cried ‘Brexit betrayal’ after the Labour government announced a breakthrough in negotiations with the EU, with negotiators securing a tentative agreement on defence and security, fisheries and youth mobility ahead of a EU-UK summit later in the day, paving the way for British firms to participate in large EU defence contracts, EU officials said.

The latest deal with the EU gives the UK a number of wins, not only on food exports but will also mean that Brits will no longer have to queue for long periods at EU airports and ports.

Appearing on Newsnight, shadow paymaster general, Holden was asked if he believed the Conservative Party was still the party of business, to which he replied: “They certainly are”, before Derbyshire added: “Before you go on, the reason I ask is because on today’s deal, the Federation of Small Businesses like the deal, the CBI likes the deal, the British Chambers of Commerce like it, the Food and Drink Federation like it, UK Hospitality likes it, Salmon Scotland likes it, the British Meat Processors Association likes it, Morrisons supermarket likes it. Are they all wrong?”

He replied: “What I would say is, the huge amount of this, we’re still waiting for the detail of it, actually.”

