Meanwhile, on our side of the pond, the right’s crusade against ‘woke’ culture in the armed forces also hit a setback this week, when ministers scrapped a Tory-initiated review into military ‘wokeism’

The latest in the Trump administration’s crackdown on history and culture they don’t agree with, is the US Naval Academy, which was ordered to remove nearly 400 books from its library by defence secretary Pete Hegseth’s office, in a bid to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) content.



Sources say officials had to race against the clock to purge any ‘suspect’ books before Hegseth’s visit.



Hegseth has been aggressively pushing for the removal of DEI programs, policies, school curriculums, and even social media content within the Department of Defence. But the purge has been marred by confusion and missteps.

Just last month, the ‘Enola Gay’ — the B-29 bomber that dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima — was mistakenly flagged as part of the DEI cleanup. Dumbfounded onlookers flocked online to inform that Enola Gay wasn’t actually gay, but was named after the mother of its pilot, Col. Paul Tibbets.



Similarly, at the Naval Academy, staff inadvertently removed photos of distinguished female Jewish graduates from a display case while preparing for Hegseth’s visit. The Navy later acknowledged the error and promised to review and correct the ‘unauthorised removal.’



Meanwhile, on our side of the pond, the right’s crusade against ‘woke’ culture in the armed forces also hit a setback this week, when ministers scrapped a Tory-initiated review into military ‘wokeism’ — much to the disappointment of the Daily Mail.



The paper had previously claimed that diversity hiring policies were behind a severe shortage of trained officers, including a 30 percent shortfall of RAF pilots.



In the end, when in the right can’t blame anything else, they blame it on ‘woke’!