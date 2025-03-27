Trump ally tells British journalist to ‘go back to your country!’ in shocking rant

“We don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch Trump supporter, lashed out at a Sky News journalist after being questioned about senior US politicians discussing military plans in a Signal group chat.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz accidentally added journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to a chat where they were discussing a planned military strike in Yemen.

During a press conference yesterday, Greene, who is a Republican member of the US House of Representatives, invited questions from journalists, but erupted into an angry tirade when Sky’s Martha Kelner tried to ask one.

Kelner asked Greene: “Should the Defence secretary…”, before being interrupted by the Republican, who asked: “What country are you from?”.

Greene then launched into a rant, declaring, “We don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don’t you go back to your country, where you have a major migrant problem?”

She continued by asking Kelner, “Do you care about people from your country? What about all the women that are raped by migrants?”

The Sky News journalist asked Greene in return: “Do you care about American lives being put at risk, about service members fighting for your country and your vice president and defence secretary…”

Greene interrupted again, and said she was willing to take a question from an American journalist.

An American journalist then interjected, stating: “I’m an American journalist and I’d like to hear your answer to what she [Kelner] says.”

Greene again refused to ask the question unless the American journalist rephrased it. He asked her about the Trump administration’s complete disregard for operational security.

The Trump ally went off on yet another rant “You want to know about disregard about operational security, you should talk about the Biden administration and how they ripped our borders open to terrorists, cartel, child sex trafficking, human trafficking and drug trafficking.”

Alongside her rants on social media and at journalists, Greene is well known for voicing belief in conspiracy theories, such as QAnon, an unfounded theory that President Trump is waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in government, business and the media. When Hurricane Helene hit last September, she also insisted that the government can control the weather.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward

