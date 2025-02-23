Right-wing media watch – The Sun’s misleading attack on foreign aid

Far from offering constructive criticism, the Sun does a disservice to its readers by undermining the vital role that foreign aid plays in addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

The government’s foreign aid spending was once an easily understood figure, with the 0.7 percent of gross national income (GNI) target set as a benchmark by the United Nations through the 2010s. This target was maintained under David Cameron, in part of a bid to beef up his government’s humanitarian credentials.

But today, while 0.7 percent remains the theoretical long-term target, the reality is that Britain has been spending less than half that amount in recent years. Cuts to foreign aid began under the last Conservative government and are poised to continue, even intensify, under Labour.

In her autumn budget, Rachel Reeves announced plans to cut almost £2 billion from the foreign aid budget. UK aid will drop from £15.3bn (0.58% of GNI) in 2023 to £13.7bn in 2024-25 and £14.3bn in 2025-26 (0.5% of GNI).

The announcement sparked concerns within her cabinet. Foreign secretary David Lammy called for more money for the aid budget and warned about the damage the cuts will cause.

Aid organisations, including the UK branch of the charity run by David Miliband, have warned the cuts will push the aid budget to its lowest level in 17 years and are lobbying ministers over the issue.

Despite these realities, the Sun paints a completely different picture, distorting the situation in an inflammatory manner.

‘Squanderful world: UK wastes BILLIONS on crazy foreign projects like Kenyan gender lectures while dithering on defence spending,’ headlined the right-wing tabloid this week.

The article claims that taxpayer money is being wasted on projects like shrimp farms in Bangladesh, poetry workshops in Colombian jails, gender training in Kenya, diversity training in the Jordanian army and cyber security for India.

The article even accuses charities like the British Council of exploiting taxpayers for “woke” projects, with £162.5 million allocated from the foreign office this year under the guise of “Overseas Development Aid.”

The Sun’s attempt to frame foreign aid as reckless spending is both reactionary and misleading. Far from being “crazy” expenditures, these programmes are part of broader efforts to promote sustainable development, gender equality, and security in fragile regions. Supporting shrimp farming research in Bangladesh can improve food security, while gender training in Jordan’s military can advance stability and equality in the region.

The Sun’s sensationalism continues when the article suggests there are tensions between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor over GDP spending. Starmer has vowed to raise the military budget to 2.5 percent, yet Reeves is reportedly not prepared to go beyond 2.3 percent in her spending review this year. The piece does admit that Downing Street sources have dismissed speculation of ­tensions between the pair. It would be strange indeed if, at this stage of the fiscal cycle, there were not debates going on between numbers 10 and 11 Downing Street. I would worry if there wasn’t.

In ignoring Labour’s plans for further cuts to foreign aid, a position that has drawn criticism from both aid organisations and some within the party, shows just how out of touch the Sun’s analysis is.

Not only that but far from offering constructive criticism, the newspaper does a disservice to its readers by undermining the vital role that foreign aid plays in addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the Sun had leapt to the defence of foreign aid. And pigs might fly, sadly.