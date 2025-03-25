Laurence Fox charged with sexual offence after ‘sharing upskirting photo’ on social media

Far-right commentator and activist Laurence Fox has been charged with a sexual offence, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

The actor allegedly shared an intimate image of TV star Narinder Kaur without her consent on social media.

He is said to have shared the ‘upskirting’ image of Kaur, a broadcaster who appears on Good Morning Britain and GB News, on social media in April 2024.

Kaur, 52, described the incident as “unimaginably mortifying” in a post on X. She has also said that the image shows her as she got out of a taxi in 1996, and was taken without her knowledge and consent.

Fox, 46, the former founder of the Reclaim Party, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 24 April, where he is expected to enter a plea.

If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison and could be placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “A man has been charged with a sexual offence following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

“Laurence Fox, 46, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 24 charged with an offence contrary to section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

“The charge relates to an image that was posted on a social media platform in April 2024.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward