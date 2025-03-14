Groups pull out of University antisemitism inquiry citing ‘loss of confidence’ in investigation

They argue there is a ‘lack of transparency’ over ‘who and what is being investigated’

Nine organisations have pulled out of a Goldsmiths University inquiry into antisemitism citing a loss of confidence in the investigation’s fairness and objectivity.

Among them are Goldsmiths’ Students’ Union, the Goldsmiths UCU Executive, Forensic Architecture, the Muslim Association of Britain, and the European Legal Support Centre (ELSC).

They argue that the inquiry “marginalises” and “discriminates against” Palestinians and appears to target those who criticise Israeli policies and Zionism.”

In a public statement, they also accused Goldsmiths and the inquiry chair of issuing “contradictory statements” and failing to clarify “who and what is being investigated”.

The inquiry, led by Mohinderpal Sethi KC, was launched in May 2023 to assess whether Jewish students and staff have faced antisemitism at Goldsmiths since September 2018.

Freedom of Information requests made by Goldsmiths professor Michael Rosen revealed the inquiry had cost the university £128,872 by May 2024.

Recently, the London university apologised and paid damages to Ray Campbell, a lecturer they suspended after allegations of antisemitism relating to posts on social media.

Campbell was later cleared of the allegations.

A Goldsmiths University spokesperson said: “Our understanding is that the independent inquiry is concluding with a report of its findings to be published in due course.”

Ed Nedjari, chief executive of Goldsmiths Student Union said: “It is crucial to address the rise of antisemitism; however, these efforts must not violate the rights of other marginalised groups, such as Palestinians”.

“We cannot, in good faith, support this inquiry while it advances without proper regard for the fundamental principles of equality and justice,” he added.

Ben Jamal, Director of Palestine Solidarity Campaign said: “It is deeply concerning to see universities attempting to intimidate students who are engaged in campaigning for Palestinian human rights, or who make legitimate criticisms of Israel’s apartheid system and genocidal attacks.”

He added that Universities should be divesting their money from “companies complicit in Israeli violations of international law”, rather than targeting those who speak out.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward