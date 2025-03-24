Ex-Tory minister tried to claim £3,000 for help writing a CV

MacLean now works as a Director of Strategy for Kemi Badenoch

So much for being the party of ‘sound finances’. It’s been revealed that a former Tory minister tried to put in a claim worth nearly £3,000 on expenses for help writing a CV, which was rejected by the expenses watchdog.

Rachael MacLean, who lost her seat as Member of Parliament for Redditch to Labour’s Chris Bloore, put in the claim for £2,983 worth of “CV support”, the Mirror reported. Her claim however was rejected by the expenses watchdog IPSA who said that it was “not claimable”.

She also formerly served as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid, from September 2019 until February 2020.

MacLean, who now works as a Director of Strategy for Kemi Badenoch and is also a Tory peer, put in the claim on the same day that former Tory leader Rishi Sunak stood in the rain to announce he was calling a general election.

The Mirror reports that it is ‘not clear whether the support was for herself or a staff member’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward