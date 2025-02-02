‘Unprecedented’ month-long strike begins at leading London museums

It's the “longest strike in the history of all three institutions.”

Security guards at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), the Science Museum, and the Natural History Museum have begun a month-long strike over pay disputes. The action also includes guards at the V&A Museum in Stratford and the Young V&A Museum in Bethnal Green.

The strike will run daily until February 28. It has been described as “unprecedented” and the “longest strike in the history of all three institutions” by the union leading the action, United Voices of the World (UVW). Approximately 100 UVW members, employed by security provider Wilson James, will take part.

The workers are fighting for a pay increase to £16 per hour, sick pay from the start of their employment, and full parity with directly employed museum staff. This includes more annual leave and an annual bonus. UVW is urging the public to support the strike by avoiding visits to the museums during the action.

The action follows a similar strike in January, when security guards protested against “stagnant pay.”

In response to the ongoing industrial action, a Wilson James spokesperson stated that the strike would last “a couple of hours” each day, and claimed the company offers “competitive compensation,” and is seeking a resolution that “balances fair pay with the need to remain financially responsible.”

“We respect the right to strike, whilst remaining confident that we will continue to deliver excellent service to the museums and their visitors throughout this period of industrial action…We continue to engage with UVW, seeking to formalise a recognition agreement that will support finding a resolution that is fair for all,” they said.

The strike comes amid three legal claims filed against Wilson James by UVW. The claims include allegations of race and disability discrimination, victimisation, unlawful pay cuts, and blacklisting. One claim involves a migrant worker and union member who alleges experiencing racist remarks.

Another claim concerns a zero-hours worker who, after refusing to cross a picket line during October strikes, reportedly faced cancelled shifts and reduced wages. A third claim involves a female guard recovering from cancer, who alleges she was repeatedly denied a chair during her recovery.

Responding to the legal action, a Wilson James spokesperson said: “The safety of both our team members and the public are our top priority and we are committed to maintaining a respectful and fair working environment. We are aware of the situations relating to the individuals in UVW’s statement and are working with the relevant parties towards resolution. We do not condone or practice any form of coercion related to attendance.”