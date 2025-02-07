Reform UK’s Blenheim Palace festival in chaos after falling foul of charity law

'Nigel Farage’s party has had to beat a hasty retreat after stumbling into an aristocratic feud and risking a tangle over charity law’.

It was supposed to be one of the biggest highlights of the year for Reform UK. Thousands of party supporters were planning to gather at Blenheim Palace — the birthplace of Winston Churchill, in order to enjoy one another’s company at the UNESCO World Heritage site and fundraise for the party.

Yet Reform’s Blenheim Palace festival is in chaos after falling foul of charity law. The Times reports that ‘Nigel Farage’s party has had to beat a hasty retreat after stumbling into an aristocratic feud and risking a tangle over charity law’.

“The summer festival has now been downgraded to a drinks reception after the idea was firmly rejected by the management of Blenheim, near Woodstock, which also issued a rare public rebuke to the duke.”

The Duke of Marlborough is one of Reform UK’s backers and his family has lived at Blenheim since the 1720s.

Reform’s plans for the summer party have run into trouble after realising that official events at the Palace are organised by the Blenheim Palace Heritage Foundation, which is a registered charity and forbidden by law from involvement in party political activities.

A spokesperson for the estate told the Times: “We can confirm that no such festival is planned or being planned at Blenheim Palace, whether by Reform, its supporters, or any other political party.

“The Blenheim Palace Heritage Foundation, which operates and owns Blenheim Palace, is a registered, independent charity and does not have affiliations with any political party.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward