Billionaires’ wealth rises by over £230billion in first month of 2025 alone

The #TaxTheSuperRich movement said it would take 15million workers on a global average income an entire year to collectively earn the same amount of cash.

While millions across the planet continue to struggle to make ends meet, those at the top continue to increase their wealth by obscene amounts.

According to analysis by the #TaxTheSuperRich movement, billionaires’ wealth soared by over $300billion (£237billion) in the first month of the year alone, new research shows today.

The annual Forbes list shows that there are 2,781 billionaires across the world. Donald Trump supporter Elon Musk, who now heads the new Department for Government Efficiency (Doge) in the US, tops the list, the Mirror reports.

He is followed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, and the boss of software giant Oracle, Lary Ellison.

Inequality has been on the rise across the globe for several decades. According to the last Global Wealth Report, the richest 1.5% owns almost 48% of the world’s wealth.

