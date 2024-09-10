How every MP voted on government plans to cut winter fuel allowance for pensioners

MPs have voted to approve government plans to cut the winter fuel payment for most pensioners and to means test the payment.

A total of 348 MPs voted against a motion on Tuesday, urging the government to delay implementing cuts for around 10 million pensioners.

228 MPs voted in favour of the motion. The vote was seen as an early test of Keir Starmer’s premiership, however the government’s proposals have passed.

The government had earlier insisted that there is no room for a U-turn and that difficult decisions must be made in the face of opposition from the Tories as well as from some if its own MPs. In a speech at the TUC conference today, Keir Starmer faced down critics and said that he would not apologise for the changes Labour have made.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves had yesterday urged MPs to get behind the changes. She told a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) in the Commons yesterday night that she was “not immune to the arguments” that many of them had made against the “difficult decision”, and insisted ministers had “considered” them all.

She went on to add it was ‘the right thing to do – to target money, at a time when finances are so stretched, at people who need [it] most.’

MPs who voted for a delay

MP Party Constituency Sorcha Eastwood Alliance Lagan Valley Wendy Morton Conservative Aldridge-Brownhills Andrew Griffith Conservative Arundel and South Downs Richard Holden Conservative Basildon and Billericay Joy Morrissey Conservative Beaconsfield John Lamont Conservative Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk Graham Stuart Conservative Beverley and Holderness Kieran Mullan Conservative Bexhill and Battle Alison Griffiths Conservative Bognor Regis and Littlehampton James Cleverly Conservative Braintree Ashley Fox Conservative Bridgwater Charlie Dewhirst Conservative Bridlington and The Wolds Jerome Mayhew Conservative Broadland and Fakenham Peter Fortune Conservative Bromley and Biggin Hill Bradley Thomas Conservative Bromsgrove Lewis Cocking Conservative Broxbourne Mel Stride Conservative Central Devon Patrick Spencer Conservative Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Aphra Brandreth Conservative Chester South and Eddisbury Iain Duncan Smith Conservative Chingford and Woodford Green Christopher Chope Conservative Christchurch Chris Philp Conservative Croydon South Stuart Andrew Conservative Daventry Nigel Huddleston Conservative Droitwich and Evesham John Cooper Conservative Dumfries and Galloway David Mundell Conservative Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale Mims Davies Conservative East Grinstead and Uckfield Damian Hinds Conservative East Hampshire Claire Coutinho Conservative East Surrey Danny Kruger Conservative East Wiltshire Neil Hudson Conservative Epping Forest David Reed Conservative Exmouth and Exeter East Suella Braverman Conservative Fareham and Waterlooville Gregory Stafford Conservative Farnham and Bordon Helen Whately Conservative Faversham and Mid Kent Andrew Snowden Conservative Fylde Edward Leigh Conservative Gainsborough Jeremy Hunt Conservative Godalming and Ash David Davis Conservative Goole and Pocklington Harriet Cross Conservative Gordon and Buchan Caroline Dinenage Conservative Gosport Gareth Davies Conservative Grantham and Bourne Paul Holmes Conservative Hamble Valley Neil O’Brien Conservative Harborough, Oadby and Wigston Bob Blackman Conservative Harrow East Bernard Jenkin Conservative Harwich and North Essex Alan Mak Conservative Havant Jesse Norman Conservative Hereford and South Herefordshire Roger Gale Conservative Herne Bay and Sandwich Oliver Dowden Conservative Hertsmere Luke Evans Conservative Hinckley and Bosworth Julia Lopez Conservative Hornchurch and Upminster Ben Obese-Jecty Conservative Huntingdon Joe Robertson Conservative Isle of Wight East Robbie Moore Conservative Keighley and Ilkley Jeremy Wright Conservative Kenilworth and Southam Mike Wood Conservative Kingswinford and South Staffordshire Shivani Raja Conservative Leicester East Victoria Atkins Conservative Louth and Horncastle Helen Grant Conservative Maidstone and Malling John Whittingdale Conservative Maldon Edward Argar Conservative Melton and Syston Saqib Bhatti Conservative Meriden and Solihull East Blake Stephenson Conservative Mid Bedfordshire Greg Smith Conservative Mid Buckinghamshire Peter Bedford Conservative Mid Leicestershire George Freeman Conservative Mid Norfolk Julian Lewis Conservative New Forest East Desmond Swayne Conservative New Forest West Robert Jenrick Conservative Newark Richard Fuller Conservative North Bedfordshire Geoffrey Clifton-Brown Conservative North Cotswolds Simon Hoare Conservative North Dorset Steve Barclay Conservative North East Cambridgeshire Kemi Badenoch Conservative North West Essex Kit Malthouse Conservative North West Hampshire James Wild Conservative North West Norfolk Gareth Bacon Conservative Orpington Mark Francois Conservative Rayleigh and Wickford Rebecca Paul Conservative Reigate Rishi Sunak Conservative Richmond and Northallerton David Simmonds Conservative Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner Ben Spencer Conservative Runnymede and Weybridge Alicia Kearns Conservative Rutland and Stamford John Glen Conservative Salisbury Laura Trott Conservative Sevenoaks Julian Smith Conservative Skipton and Ripon Caroline Johnson Conservative Sleaford and North Hykeham Neil Shastri-Hurst Conservative Solihull West and Shirley John Hayes Conservative South Holland and The Deepings Alberto Costa Conservative South Leicestershire Sarah Bool Conservative South Northamptonshire Stuart Anderson Conservative South Shropshire James Cartlidge Conservative South Suffolk Rebecca Smith Conservative South West Devon Gagan Mohindra Conservative South West Hertfordshire Andrew Murrison Conservative South West Wiltshire Lincoln Jopp Conservative Spelthorne Karen Bradley Conservative Staffordshire Moorlands Matt Vickers Conservative Stockton West Gavin Williamson Conservative Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge Andrew Mitchell Conservative Sutton Coldfield Esther McVey Conservative Tatton Kevin Hollinrake Conservative Thirsk and Malton Tom Tugendhat Conservative Tonbridge Katie Lam Conservative Weald of Kent Andrew Bowie Conservative West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Nick Timothy Conservative West Suffolk Harriett Baldwin Conservative West Worcestershire Alec Shelbrooke Conservative Wetherby and Easingwold Jack Rankin Conservative Windsor Priti Patel Conservative Witham Mark Garnier Conservative Wyre Forest Gavin Robinson Democratic Unionist Party Belfast East Sammy Wilson Democratic Unionist Party East Antrim Gregory Campbell Democratic Unionist Party East Londonderry Jim Shannon Democratic Unionist Party Strangford Carla Lockhart Democratic Unionist Party Upper Bann Siân Berry Green Party Brighton Pavilion Carla Denyer Green Party Bristol Central Ellie Chowns Green Party North Herefordshire Adrian Ramsay Green Party Waveney Valley Ayoub Khan Independent Birmingham Perry Barr Adnan Hussain Independent Blackburn Zarah Sultana Independent Coventry South Iqbal Mohamed Independent Dewsbury and Batley John McDonnell Independent Hayes and Harlington Jeremy Corbyn Independent Islington North Richard Burgon Independent Leeds East Shockat Adam Independent Leicester South Ian Byrne Independent Liverpool West Derby Apsana Begum Independent Poplar and Limehouse Jon Trickett Labour Normanton and Hemsworth Wera Hobhouse Liberal Democrat Bath Calum Miller Liberal Democrat Bicester and Woodstock David Chadwick Liberal Democrat Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe Jamie Stone Liberal Democrat Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross Bobby Dean Liberal Democrat Carshalton and Wallington Tom Morrison Liberal Democrat Cheadle Marie Goldman Liberal Democrat Chelmsford Max Wilkinson Liberal Democrat Cheltenham Sarah Green Liberal Democrat Chesham and Amersham Jess Brown-Fuller Liberal Democrat Chichester Sarah Gibson Liberal Democrat Chippenham Olly Glover Liberal Democrat Didcot and Wantage Chris Coghlan Liberal Democrat Dorking and Horley Josh Babarinde Liberal Democrat Eastbourne Liz Jarvis Liberal Democrat Eastleigh Christine Jardine Liberal Democrat Edinburgh West Charlotte Cane Liberal Democrat Ely and East Cambridgeshire Helen Maguire Liberal Democrat Epsom and Ewell Monica Harding Liberal Democrat Esher and Walton Anna Sabine Liberal Democrat Frome and East Somerset Sarah Dyke Liberal Democrat Glastonbury and Somerton Zöe Franklin Liberal Democrat Guildford Victoria Collins Liberal Democrat Harpenden and Berkhamsted Tom Gordon Liberal Democrat Harrogate and Knaresborough Lisa Smart Liberal Democrat Hazel Grove Freddie van Mierlo Liberal Democrat Henley and Thame Richard Foord Liberal Democrat Honiton and Sidmouth John Milne Liberal Democrat Horsham Angus MacDonald Liberal Democrat Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire Ed Davey Liberal Democrat Kingston and Surbiton James MacCleary Liberal Democrat Lewes Joshua Reynolds Liberal Democrat Maidenhead Brian Mathew Liberal Democrat Melksham and Devizes Vikki Slade Liberal Democrat Mid Dorset and North Poole Susan Murray Liberal Democrat Mid Dunbartonshire Alison Bennett Liberal Democrat Mid Sussex Lee Dillon Liberal Democrat Newbury Martin Wrigley Liberal Democrat Newton Abbot Ben Maguire Liberal Democrat North Cornwall Ian Roome Liberal Democrat North Devon Wendy Chamberlain Liberal Democrat North East Fife Alex Brewer Liberal Democrat North East Hampshire Steff Aquarone Liberal Democrat North Norfolk Helen Morgan Liberal Democrat North Shropshire Alistair Carmichael Liberal Democrat Orkney and Shetland Layla Moran Liberal Democrat Oxford West and Abingdon Sarah Olney Liberal Democrat Richmond Park Pippa Heylings Liberal Democrat South Cambridgeshire Roz Savage Liberal Democrat South Cotswolds Caroline Voaden Liberal Democrat South Devon Daisy Cooper Liberal Democrat St Albans Andrew George Liberal Democrat St Ives Ian Sollom Liberal Democrat St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire Manuela Perteghella Liberal Democrat Stratford-on-Avon Al Pinkerton Liberal Democrat Surrey Heath Luke Taylor Liberal Democrat Sutton and Cheam Gideon Amos Liberal Democrat Taunton and Wellington Cameron Thomas Liberal Democrat Tewkesbury Claire Young Liberal Democrat Thornbury and Yate Rachel Gilmour Liberal Democrat Tiverton and Minehead Steve Darling Liberal Democrat Torbay Mike Martin Liberal Democrat Tunbridge Wells Munira Wilson Liberal Democrat Twickenham Tessa Munt Liberal Democrat Wells and Mendip Hills Edward Morello Liberal Democrat West Dorset Tim Farron Liberal Democrat Westmorland and Lonsdale Paul Kohler Liberal Democrat Wimbledon Danny Chambers Liberal Democrat Winchester Charlie Maynard Liberal Democrat Witney Will Forster Liberal Democrat Woking Clive Jones Liberal Democrat Wokingham Adam Dance Liberal Democrat Yeovil Ann Davies Plaid Cymru Caerfyrddin Ben Lake Plaid Cymru Ceredigion Preseli Liz Saville Roberts Plaid Cymru Dwyfor Meirionnydd Llinos Medi Plaid Cymru Ynys Môn Lee Anderson Reform UK Ashfield Richard Tice Reform UK Boston and Skegness Nigel Farage Reform UK Clacton Rupert Lowe Reform UK Great Yarmouth James McMurdock Reform UK South Basildon and East Thurrock Kirsty Blackman Scottish National Party Aberdeen North Stephen Flynn Scottish National Party Aberdeen South Seamus Logan Scottish National Party Aberdeenshire North and Moray East Dave Doogan Scottish National Party Angus and Perthshire Glens Stephen Gethins Scottish National Party Arbroath and Broughty Ferry Brendan O’Hara Scottish National Party Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber Chris Law Scottish National Party Dundee Central Graham Leadbitter Scottish National Party Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey Pete Wishart Scottish National Party Perth and Kinross-shire Claire Hanna Social Democratic & Labour Party Belfast South and Mid Down Colum Eastwood Social Democratic & Labour Party Foyle Jim Allister Traditional Unionist Voice North Antrim Robin Swann Ulster Unionist Party South Antrim

MPs who voted against a delay

MP Party Constituency Stephen Kinnock Labour Aberafan Maesteg Alex Baker Labour Aldershot Brian Leishman Labour Alloa and Grangemouth Connor Rand Labour Altrincham and Sale West Mark Tami Labour Alyn and Deeside Linsey Farnsworth Labour Amber Valley Sojan Joseph Labour Ashford Angela Rayner Labour Ashton-under-Lyne Laura Kyrke-Smith Labour Aylesbury Elaine Stewart Labour Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock Sean Woodcock Labour Banbury Claire Hughes Labour Bangor Aberconwy Nesil Caliskan Labour Barking Dan Jarvis Labour Barnsley North Stephanie Peacock Labour Barnsley South Michelle Scrogham Labour Barrow and Furness Luke Murphy Labour Basingstoke Jo White Labour Bassetlaw Kirsteen Sullivan Labour Bathgate and Linlithgow Liam Conlon Labour Beckenham and Penge Neil Coyle Labour Bermondsey and Old Southwark Rushanara Ali Labour Bethnal Green and Stepney Daniel Francis Labour Bexleyheath and Crayford Alison McGovern Labour Birkenhead Preet Kaur Gill Labour Birmingham Edgbaston Liam Byrne Labour Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North Shabana Mahmood Labour Birmingham Ladywood Laurence Turner Labour Birmingham Northfield Al Carns Labour Birmingham Selly Oak Jess Phillips Labour Birmingham Yardley Sam Rushworth Labour Bishop Auckland Graham Stringer Labour Blackley and Middleton South Nick Smith Labour Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney Liz Twist Labour Blaydon and Consett Natalie Fleet Labour Bolsover Kirith Entwistle Labour Bolton North East Yasmin Qureshi Labour Bolton South and Walkden Peter Dowd Labour Bootle Tom Hayes Labour Bournemouth East Jessica Toale Labour Bournemouth West Peter Swallow Labour Bracknell Barry Gardiner Labour Brent West Ruth Cadbury Labour Brentford and Isleworth Chris Elmore Labour Bridgend Chris Ward Labour Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven Kerry McCarthy Labour Bristol East Damien Egan Labour Bristol North East Darren Jones Labour Bristol North West Karin Smyth Labour Bristol South Juliet Campbell Labour Broxtowe Callum Anderson Labour Buckingham and Bletchley Oliver Ryan Labour Burnley Jacob Collier Labour Burton and Uttoxeter James Frith Labour Bury North Peter Prinsley Labour Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket Chris Evans Labour Caerphilly Josh Fenton-Glynn Labour Calder Valley Perran Moon Labour Camborne and Redruth Josh Newbury Labour Cannock Chase Jo Stevens Labour Cardiff East Alex Barros-Curtis Labour Cardiff West Julie Minns Labour Carlisle Alan Gemmell Labour Central Ayrshire Tristan Osborne Labour Chatham and Aylesford Ben Coleman Labour Chelsea and Fulham Samantha Dixon Labour Chester North and Neston Toby Perkins Labour Chesterfield Dan Tomlinson Labour Chipping Barnet Rachel Blake Labour Cities of London and Westminster Becky Gittins Labour Clwyd East Gill German Labour Clwyd North Frank McNally Labour Coatbridge and Bellshill Pam Cox Labour Colchester Paul Davies Labour Colne Valley Sarah Russell Labour Congleton Lee Barron Labour Corby and East Northamptonshire Mary Creagh Labour Coventry East Taiwo Owatemi Labour Coventry North West Melanie Ward Labour Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy Emma Foody Labour Cramlington and Killingworth Peter Lamb Labour Crawley Connor Naismith Labour Crewe and Nantwich Natasha Irons Labour Croydon East Sarah Jones Labour Croydon West Katrina Murray Labour Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch Margaret Mullane Labour Dagenham and Rainham Lola McEvoy Labour Darlington Jim Dickson Labour Dartford Catherine Atkinson Labour Derby North Baggy Shanker Labour Derby South John Whitby Labour Derbyshire Dales Sally Jameson Labour Doncaster Central Lee Pitcher Labour Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme Ed Miliband Labour Doncaster North Mike Tapp Labour Dover and Deal Sonia Kumar Labour Dudley Helen Hayes Labour Dulwich and West Norwood Graeme Downie Labour Dunfermline and Dollar Alex Mayer Labour Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Rupa Huq Labour Ealing Central and Acton James Murray Labour Ealing North Deirdre Costigan Labour Ealing Southall Yuan Yang Labour Earley and Woodley Stephen Timms Labour East Ham Joani Reid Labour East Kilbride and Strathaven Blair McDougall Labour East Renfrewshire Polly Billington Labour East Thanet Tom Rutland Labour East Worthing and Shoreham Chris Murray Labour Edinburgh East and Musselburgh Tracy Gilbert Labour Edinburgh North and Leith Ian Murray Labour Edinburgh South Scott Arthur Labour Edinburgh South West Justin Madders Labour Ellesmere Port and Bromborough Feryal Clark Labour Enfield North Adam Thompson Labour Erewash Abena Oppong-Asare Labour Erith and Thamesmead Steve Race Labour Exeter Seema Malhotra Labour Feltham and Heston Claire Hazelgrove Labour Filton and Bradley Stoke Sarah Sackman Labour Finchley and Golders Green Tony Vaughan Labour Folkestone and Hythe Mark Ferguson Labour Gateshead Central and Whickham Michael Payne Labour Gedling John Grady Labour Glasgow East Martin Rhodes Labour Glasgow North Maureen Burke Labour Glasgow North East Gordon McKee Labour Glasgow South Zubir Ahmed Labour Glasgow South West Patricia Ferguson Labour Glasgow West Richard Baker Labour Glenrothes and Mid Fife Alex McIntyre Labour Gloucester Andrew Gwynne Labour Gorton and Denton Lauren Sullivan Labour Gravesham Melanie Onn Labour Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes Matthew Pennycook Labour Greenwich and Woolwich Meg Hillier Labour Hackney South and Shoreditch Alex Ballinger Labour Halesowen Kate Dearden Labour Halifax Imogen Walker Labour Hamilton and Clyde Valley Andy Slaughter Labour Hammersmith and Chiswick Tulip Siddiq Labour Hampstead and Highgate Chris Vince Labour Harlow Gareth Thomas Labour Harrow West Jonathan Brash Labour Hartlepool Helena Dollimore Labour Hastings and Rye David Taylor Labour Hemel Hempstead David Pinto-Duschinsky Labour Hendon Josh Dean Labour Hertford and Stortford Joe Morris Labour Hexham Jon Pearce Labour High Peak Alistair Strathern Labour Hitchin Keir Starmer Labour Holborn and St Pancras Catherine West Labour Hornsey and Friern Barnet Bridget Phillipson Labour Houghton and Sunderland South Peter Kyle Labour Hove and Portslade Harpreet Uppal Labour Huddersfield Wes Streeting Labour Ilford North Jas Athwal Labour Ilford South Martin McCluskey Labour Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West Jack Abbott Labour Ipswich Richard Quigley Labour Isle of Wight West Emily Thornberry Labour Islington South and Finsbury Joe Powell Labour Kensington and Bayswater Rosie Wrighting Labour Kettering Lillian Jones Labour Kilmarnock and Loudoun Karl Turner Labour Kingston upon Hull East Emma Hardy Labour Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice Anneliese Midgley Labour Knowsley Alex Sobel Labour Leeds Central and Headingley Fabian Hamilton Labour Leeds North East Katie White Labour Leeds North West Mark Sewards Labour Leeds South West and Morley Rachel Reeves Labour Leeds West and Pudsey Liz Kendall Labour Leicester West Jo Platt Labour Leigh and Atherton Janet Daby Labour Lewisham East Vicky Foxcroft Labour Lewisham North Ellie Reeves Labour Lewisham West and East Dulwich Calvin Bailey Labour Leyton and Wanstead Dave Robertson Labour Lichfield Hamish Falconer Labour Lincoln Dan Carden Labour Liverpool Walton Gregor Poynton Labour Livingston Nia Griffith Labour Llanelli Douglas Alexander Labour Lothian East Jeevun Sandher Labour Loughborough Jess Asato Labour Lowestoft Sarah Owen Labour Luton North Rachel Hopkins Labour Luton South and South Bedfordshire Tim Roca Labour Macclesfield Josh Simons Labour Makerfield Lucy Powell Labour Manchester Central Afzal Khan Labour Manchester Rusholme Jeff Smith Labour Manchester Withington Steve Yemm Labour Mansfield Gerald Jones Labour Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare Henry Tufnell Labour Mid and South Pembrokeshire Andrew Cooper Labour Mid Cheshire Jonathan Davies Labour Mid Derbyshire Luke Myer Labour Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Kirsty McNeill Labour Midlothian Emily Darlington Labour Milton Keynes Central Chris Curtis Labour Milton Keynes North Siobhain McDonagh Labour Mitcham and Morden Catherine Fookes Labour Monmouthshire Steve Witherden Labour Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr Lizzi Collinge Labour Morecambe and Lunesdale Pamela Nash Labour Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke Torcuil Crichton Labour Na h-Eileanan an Iar Carolyn Harris Labour Neath and Swansea East Chi Onwurah Labour Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West Mary Glindon Labour Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend Catherine McKinnell Labour Newcastle upon Tyne North Adam Jogee Labour Newcastle-under-Lyme Jessica Morden Labour Newport East Ruth Jones Labour Newport West and Islwyn Alan Strickland Labour Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor Irene Campbell Labour North Ayrshire and Arran Luke Akehurst Labour North Durham Louise Jones Labour North East Derbyshire Chris Hinchliff Labour North East Hertfordshire Dan Norris Labour North East Somerset and Hanham David Smith Labour North Northumberland Sadik Al-Hassan Labour North Somerset Rachel Taylor Labour North Warwickshire and Bedworth Sam Carling Labour North West Cambridgeshire Amanda Hack Labour North West Leicestershire Lucy Rigby Labour Northampton North Mike Reader Labour Northampton South Alice Macdonald Labour Norwich North Alex Norris Labour Nottingham North and Kimberley Lilian Greenwood Labour Nottingham South Jodie Gosling Labour Nuneaton Debbie Abrahams Labour Oldham East and Saddleworth Jim McMahon Labour Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton Jade Botterill Labour Ossett and Denby Dale Anneliese Dodds Labour Oxford East Alison Taylor Labour Paisley and Renfrewshire North Johanna Baxter Labour Paisley and Renfrewshire South Miatta Fahnbulleh Labour Peckham Jonathan Hinder Labour Pendle and Clitheroe Marie Tidball Labour Penistone and Stocksbridge Markus Campbell-Savours Labour Penrith and Solway Andrew Pakes Labour Peterborough Fred Thomas Labour Plymouth Moor View Luke Pollard Labour Plymouth Sutton and Devonport Yvette Cooper Labour Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley Alex Davies-Jones Labour Pontypridd Stephen Morgan Labour Portsmouth South Mark Hendrick Labour Preston Georgia Gould Labour Queen’s Park and Maida Vale John Healey Labour Rawmarsh and Conisbrough Matt Rodda Labour Reading Central Olivia Bailey Labour Reading West and Mid Berkshire Anna Turley Labour Redcar Chris Bloore Labour Redditch Chris Bryant Labour Rhondda and Ogmore Maya Ellis Labour Ribble Valley Paul Waugh Labour Rochdale Lauren Edwards Labour Rochester and Strood Andy MacNae Labour Rossendale and Darwen Jake Richards Labour Rother Valley Sarah Champion Labour Rotherham John Slinger Labour Rugby Mike Amesbury Labour Runcorn and Helsby James Naish Labour Rushcliffe Michael Shanks Labour Rutherglen Alison Hume Labour Scarborough and Whitby Nicholas Dakin Labour Scunthorpe Bill Esterson Labour Sefton Central Keir Mather Labour Selby Abtisam Mohamed Labour Sheffield Central Olivia Blake Labour Sheffield Hallam Louise Haigh Labour Sheffield Heeley Clive Betts Labour Sheffield South East Michelle Welsh Labour Sherwood Forest Anna Dixon Labour Shipley Kevin McKenna Labour Sittingbourne and Sheppey Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi Labour Slough Gurinder Singh Josan Labour Smethwick Samantha Niblett Labour South Derbyshire Lloyd Hatton Labour South Dorset Anna Gelderd Labour South East Cornwall Ben Goldsborough Labour South Norfolk Paul Foster Labour South Ribble Terry Jermy Labour South West Norfolk Darren Paffey Labour Southampton Itchen Satvir Kaur Labour Southampton Test Bayo Alaba Labour Southend East and Rochford David Burton-Sampson Labour Southend West and Leigh Bambos Charalambous Labour Southgate and Wood Green Patrick Hurley Labour Southport Kim Leadbeater Labour Spen Valley Noah Law Labour St Austell and Newquay David Baines Labour St Helens North Jonathan Reynolds Labour Stalybridge and Hyde Kevin Bonavia Labour Stevenage Chris Kane Labour Stirling and Strathallan Navendu Mishra Labour Stockport Chris McDonald Labour Stockton North Gareth Snell Labour Stoke-on-Trent Central David Williams Labour Stoke-on-Trent North Allison Gardner Labour Stoke-on-Trent South Uma Kumaran Labour Stratford and Bow Steve Reed Labour Streatham and Croydon North Andrew Western Labour Stretford and Urmston Simon Opher Labour Stroud Lewis Atkinson Labour Sunderland Central Torsten Bell Labour Swansea West Will Stone Labour Swindon North Heidi Alexander Labour Swindon South Shaun Davies Labour Telford Jen Craft Labour Thurrock Antonia Bance Labour Tipton and Wednesbury David Lammy Labour Tottenham Jayne Kirkham Labour Truro and Falmouth Alan Campbell Labour Tynemouth Danny Beales Labour Uxbridge and South Ruislip Kanishka Narayan Labour Vale of Glamorgan Florence Eshalomi Labour Vauxhall and Camberwell Green Simon Lightwood Labour Wakefield and Rothwell Angela Eagle Labour Wallasey Valerie Vaz Labour Walsall and Bloxwich Stella Creasy Labour Walthamstow Charlotte Nichols Labour Warrington North Sarah Hall Labour Warrington South Matt Western Labour Warwick and Leamington Matt Turmaine Labour Watford Gen Kitchen Labour Wellingborough and Rushden Andrew Lewin Labour Welwyn Hatfield Sarah Coombes Labour West Bromwich Douglas McAllister Labour West Dunbartonshire James Asser Labour West Ham and Beckton Ashley Dalton Labour West Lancashire Dan Aldridge Labour Weston-super-Mare Josh MacAlister Labour Whitehaven and Workington Derek Twigg Labour Widnes and Halewood Lisa Nandy Labour Wigan Matthew Patrick Labour Wirral West Sureena Brackenridge Labour Wolverhampton North East Pat McFadden Labour Wolverhampton South East Warinder Juss Labour Wolverhampton West Tom Collins Labour Worcester Michael Wheeler Labour Worsley and Eccles Andrew Ranger Labour Wrexham Emma Reynolds Labour Wycombe Luke Charters Labour York Outer

MPs with no vote recorded

MP Party Constituency Alex Burghart Conservative Brentwood and Ongar Martin Vickers Conservative Brigg and Immingham Andrew Rosindell Conservative Romford Mark Pritchard Conservative The Wrekin Geoffrey Cox Conservative Torridge and Tavistock Judith Cummins Deputy Speaker Bradford South Caroline Nokes Deputy Speaker Romsey and Southampton North Nusrat Ghani Deputy Speaker Sussex Weald Imran Hussain Independent Bradford East Alex Easton Independent North Down Rebecca Long Bailey Independent Salford Kenneth Stevenson Labour Airdrie and Shotts Marsha De Cordova Labour Battersea Mohammad Yasin Labour Bedford Paulette Hamilton Labour Birmingham Erdington Tahir Ali Labour Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley Lorraine Beavers Labour Blackpool North and Fleetwood Chris Webb Labour Blackpool South Ian Lavery Labour Blyth and Ashington Phil Brickell Labour Bolton West Naz Shah Labour Bradford West Dawn Butler Labour Brent East Daniel Zeichner Labour Cambridge Rosie Duffield Labour Canterbury Stephen Doughty Labour Cardiff South and Penarth Mary Kelly Foy Labour City of Durham Bell Ribeiro-Addy Labour Clapham and Brixton Hill Grahame Morris Labour Easington Kate Osamor Labour Edmonton and Winchmore Hill Clive Efford Labour Eltham and Chislehurst Euan Stainbank Labour Falkirk Matt Bishop Labour Forest of Dean Naushabah Khan Labour Gillingham and Rainham Tonia Antoniazzi Labour Gower Diane Abbott Labour Hackney North and Stoke Newington Elsie Blundell Labour Heywood and Middleton North Sarah Smith Labour Hyndburn Kate Osborne Labour Jarrow and Gateshead East Diana Johnson Labour Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham Cat Smith Labour Lancaster and Wyre Hilary Benn Labour Leeds South Maria Eagle Labour Liverpool Garston Kim Johnson Labour Liverpool Riverside Paula Barker Labour Liverpool Wavertree Andy McDonald Labour Middlesbrough and Thornaby East Clive Lewis Labour Norwich South Nadia Whittome Labour Nottingham East Neil Duncan-Jordan Labour Poole Amanda Martin Labour Portsmouth North Fleur Anderson Labour Putney Gill Furniss Labour Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough Julia Buckley Labour Shrewsbury Emma Lewell-Buck Labour South Shields Marie Rimmer Labour St Helens South and Whiston Leigh Ingham Labour Stafford Cat Eccles Labour Stourbridge Jenny Riddell-Carpenter Labour Suffolk Coastal Sarah Edwards Labour Tamworth Rosena Allin-Khan Labour Tooting Nick Thomas-Symonds Labour Torfaen Sharon Hodgson Labour Washington and Gateshead South Beccy Cooper Labour Worthing West Mike Kane Labour Wythenshawe and Sale East Rachael Maskell Labour York Central John Finucane Sinn Féin Belfast North Paul Maskey Sinn Féin Belfast West Pat Cullen Sinn Féin Fermanagh and South Tyrone Cathal Mallaghan Sinn Féin Mid Ulster Dáire Hughes Sinn Féin Newry and Armagh Chris Hazzard Sinn Féin South Down Órfhlaith Begley Sinn Féin West Tyrone Lindsay Hoyle Speaker Chorley