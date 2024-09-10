How every MP voted on government plans to cut winter fuel allowance for pensioners

MPs have voted to approve government plans to cut the winter fuel payment for most pensioners and to means test the payment.

A total of 348 MPs voted against a motion on Tuesday, urging the government to delay implementing cuts for around 10 million pensioners.

228 MPs voted in favour of the motion. The vote was seen as an early test of Keir Starmer’s premiership, however the government’s proposals have passed.

The government had earlier insisted that there is no room for a U-turn and that difficult decisions must be made in the face of opposition from the Tories as well as from some if its own MPs. In a speech at the TUC conference today, Keir Starmer faced down critics and said that he would not apologise for the changes Labour have made.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves had yesterday urged MPs to get behind the changes. She told a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) in the Commons yesterday night that she was “not immune to the arguments” that many of them had made against the “difficult decision”, and insisted ministers had “considered” them all.

She went on to add it was ‘the right thing to do – to target money, at a time when finances are so stretched, at people who need [it] most.’

MPs who voted for a delay

MPPartyConstituency
Sorcha EastwoodAllianceLagan Valley
Wendy MortonConservativeAldridge-Brownhills
Andrew GriffithConservativeArundel and South Downs
Richard HoldenConservativeBasildon and Billericay
Joy MorrisseyConservativeBeaconsfield
John LamontConservativeBerwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
Graham StuartConservativeBeverley and Holderness
Kieran MullanConservativeBexhill and Battle
Alison GriffithsConservativeBognor Regis and Littlehampton
James CleverlyConservativeBraintree
Ashley FoxConservativeBridgwater
Charlie DewhirstConservativeBridlington and The Wolds
Jerome MayhewConservativeBroadland and Fakenham
Peter FortuneConservativeBromley and Biggin Hill
Bradley ThomasConservativeBromsgrove
Lewis CockingConservativeBroxbourne
Mel StrideConservativeCentral Devon
Patrick SpencerConservativeCentral Suffolk and North Ipswich
Aphra BrandrethConservativeChester South and Eddisbury
Iain Duncan SmithConservativeChingford and Woodford Green
Christopher ChopeConservativeChristchurch
Chris PhilpConservativeCroydon South
Stuart AndrewConservativeDaventry
Nigel HuddlestonConservativeDroitwich and Evesham
John CooperConservativeDumfries and Galloway
David MundellConservativeDumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
Mims DaviesConservativeEast Grinstead and Uckfield
Damian HindsConservativeEast Hampshire
Claire CoutinhoConservativeEast Surrey
Danny KrugerConservativeEast Wiltshire
Neil HudsonConservativeEpping Forest
David ReedConservativeExmouth and Exeter East
Suella BravermanConservativeFareham and Waterlooville
Gregory StaffordConservativeFarnham and Bordon
Helen WhatelyConservativeFaversham and Mid Kent
Andrew SnowdenConservativeFylde
Edward LeighConservativeGainsborough
Jeremy HuntConservativeGodalming and Ash
David DavisConservativeGoole and Pocklington
Harriet CrossConservativeGordon and Buchan
Caroline DinenageConservativeGosport
Gareth DaviesConservativeGrantham and Bourne
Paul HolmesConservativeHamble Valley
Neil O’BrienConservativeHarborough, Oadby and Wigston
Bob BlackmanConservativeHarrow East
Bernard JenkinConservativeHarwich and North Essex
Alan MakConservativeHavant
Jesse NormanConservativeHereford and South Herefordshire
Roger GaleConservativeHerne Bay and Sandwich
Oliver DowdenConservativeHertsmere
Luke EvansConservativeHinckley and Bosworth
Julia LopezConservativeHornchurch and Upminster
Ben Obese-JectyConservativeHuntingdon
Joe RobertsonConservativeIsle of Wight East
Robbie MooreConservativeKeighley and Ilkley
Jeremy WrightConservativeKenilworth and Southam
Mike WoodConservativeKingswinford and South Staffordshire
Shivani RajaConservativeLeicester East
Victoria AtkinsConservativeLouth and Horncastle
Helen GrantConservativeMaidstone and Malling
John WhittingdaleConservativeMaldon
Edward ArgarConservativeMelton and Syston
Saqib BhattiConservativeMeriden and Solihull East
Blake StephensonConservativeMid Bedfordshire
Greg SmithConservativeMid Buckinghamshire
Peter BedfordConservativeMid Leicestershire
George FreemanConservativeMid Norfolk
Julian LewisConservativeNew Forest East
Desmond SwayneConservativeNew Forest West
Robert JenrickConservativeNewark
Richard FullerConservativeNorth Bedfordshire
Geoffrey Clifton-BrownConservativeNorth Cotswolds
Simon HoareConservativeNorth Dorset
Steve BarclayConservativeNorth East Cambridgeshire
Kemi BadenochConservativeNorth West Essex
Kit MalthouseConservativeNorth West Hampshire
James WildConservativeNorth West Norfolk
Gareth BaconConservativeOrpington
Mark FrancoisConservativeRayleigh and Wickford
Rebecca PaulConservativeReigate
Rishi SunakConservativeRichmond and Northallerton
David SimmondsConservativeRuislip, Northwood and Pinner
Ben SpencerConservativeRunnymede and Weybridge
Alicia KearnsConservativeRutland and Stamford
John GlenConservativeSalisbury
Laura TrottConservativeSevenoaks
Julian SmithConservativeSkipton and Ripon
Caroline JohnsonConservativeSleaford and North Hykeham
Neil Shastri-HurstConservativeSolihull West and Shirley
John HayesConservativeSouth Holland and The Deepings
Alberto CostaConservativeSouth Leicestershire
Sarah BoolConservativeSouth Northamptonshire
Stuart AndersonConservativeSouth Shropshire
James CartlidgeConservativeSouth Suffolk
Rebecca SmithConservativeSouth West Devon
Gagan MohindraConservativeSouth West Hertfordshire
Andrew MurrisonConservativeSouth West Wiltshire
Lincoln JoppConservativeSpelthorne
Karen BradleyConservativeStaffordshire Moorlands
Matt VickersConservativeStockton West
Gavin WilliamsonConservativeStone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge
Andrew MitchellConservativeSutton Coldfield
Esther McVeyConservativeTatton
Kevin HollinrakeConservativeThirsk and Malton
Tom TugendhatConservativeTonbridge
Katie LamConservativeWeald of Kent
Andrew BowieConservativeWest Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
Nick TimothyConservativeWest Suffolk
Harriett BaldwinConservativeWest Worcestershire
Alec ShelbrookeConservativeWetherby and Easingwold
Jack RankinConservativeWindsor
Priti PatelConservativeWitham
Mark GarnierConservativeWyre Forest
Gavin RobinsonDemocratic Unionist PartyBelfast East
Sammy WilsonDemocratic Unionist PartyEast Antrim
Gregory CampbellDemocratic Unionist PartyEast Londonderry
Jim ShannonDemocratic Unionist PartyStrangford
Carla LockhartDemocratic Unionist PartyUpper Bann
Siân BerryGreen PartyBrighton Pavilion
Carla DenyerGreen PartyBristol Central
Ellie ChownsGreen PartyNorth Herefordshire
Adrian RamsayGreen PartyWaveney Valley
Ayoub KhanIndependentBirmingham Perry Barr
Adnan HussainIndependentBlackburn
Zarah SultanaIndependentCoventry South
Iqbal MohamedIndependentDewsbury and Batley
John McDonnellIndependentHayes and Harlington
Jeremy CorbynIndependentIslington North
Richard BurgonIndependentLeeds East
Shockat AdamIndependentLeicester South
Ian ByrneIndependentLiverpool West Derby
Apsana BegumIndependentPoplar and Limehouse
Jon TrickettLabourNormanton and Hemsworth
Wera HobhouseLiberal DemocratBath
Calum MillerLiberal DemocratBicester and Woodstock
David ChadwickLiberal DemocratBrecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe
Jamie StoneLiberal DemocratCaithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
Bobby DeanLiberal DemocratCarshalton and Wallington
Tom MorrisonLiberal DemocratCheadle
Marie GoldmanLiberal DemocratChelmsford
Max WilkinsonLiberal DemocratCheltenham
Sarah GreenLiberal DemocratChesham and Amersham
Jess Brown-FullerLiberal DemocratChichester
Sarah GibsonLiberal DemocratChippenham
Olly GloverLiberal DemocratDidcot and Wantage
Chris CoghlanLiberal DemocratDorking and Horley
Josh BabarindeLiberal DemocratEastbourne
Liz JarvisLiberal DemocratEastleigh
Christine JardineLiberal DemocratEdinburgh West
Charlotte CaneLiberal DemocratEly and East Cambridgeshire
Helen MaguireLiberal DemocratEpsom and Ewell
Monica HardingLiberal DemocratEsher and Walton
Anna SabineLiberal DemocratFrome and East Somerset
Sarah DykeLiberal DemocratGlastonbury and Somerton
Zöe FranklinLiberal DemocratGuildford
Victoria CollinsLiberal DemocratHarpenden and Berkhamsted
Tom GordonLiberal DemocratHarrogate and Knaresborough
Lisa SmartLiberal DemocratHazel Grove
Freddie van MierloLiberal DemocratHenley and Thame
Richard FoordLiberal DemocratHoniton and Sidmouth
John MilneLiberal DemocratHorsham
Angus MacDonaldLiberal DemocratInverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
Ed DaveyLiberal DemocratKingston and Surbiton
James MacClearyLiberal DemocratLewes
Joshua ReynoldsLiberal DemocratMaidenhead
Brian MathewLiberal DemocratMelksham and Devizes
Vikki SladeLiberal DemocratMid Dorset and North Poole
Susan MurrayLiberal DemocratMid Dunbartonshire
Alison BennettLiberal DemocratMid Sussex
Lee DillonLiberal DemocratNewbury
Martin WrigleyLiberal DemocratNewton Abbot
Ben MaguireLiberal DemocratNorth Cornwall
Ian RoomeLiberal DemocratNorth Devon
Wendy ChamberlainLiberal DemocratNorth East Fife
Alex BrewerLiberal DemocratNorth East Hampshire
Steff AquaroneLiberal DemocratNorth Norfolk
Helen MorganLiberal DemocratNorth Shropshire
Alistair CarmichaelLiberal DemocratOrkney and Shetland
Layla MoranLiberal DemocratOxford West and Abingdon
Sarah OlneyLiberal DemocratRichmond Park
Pippa HeylingsLiberal DemocratSouth Cambridgeshire
Roz SavageLiberal DemocratSouth Cotswolds
Caroline VoadenLiberal DemocratSouth Devon
Daisy CooperLiberal DemocratSt Albans
Andrew GeorgeLiberal DemocratSt Ives
Ian SollomLiberal DemocratSt Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire
Manuela PerteghellaLiberal DemocratStratford-on-Avon
Al PinkertonLiberal DemocratSurrey Heath
Luke TaylorLiberal DemocratSutton and Cheam
Gideon AmosLiberal DemocratTaunton and Wellington
Cameron ThomasLiberal DemocratTewkesbury
Claire YoungLiberal DemocratThornbury and Yate
Rachel GilmourLiberal DemocratTiverton and Minehead
Steve DarlingLiberal DemocratTorbay
Mike MartinLiberal DemocratTunbridge Wells
Munira WilsonLiberal DemocratTwickenham
Tessa MuntLiberal DemocratWells and Mendip Hills
Edward MorelloLiberal DemocratWest Dorset
Tim FarronLiberal DemocratWestmorland and Lonsdale
Paul KohlerLiberal DemocratWimbledon
Danny ChambersLiberal DemocratWinchester
Charlie MaynardLiberal DemocratWitney
Will ForsterLiberal DemocratWoking
Clive JonesLiberal DemocratWokingham
Adam DanceLiberal DemocratYeovil
Ann DaviesPlaid CymruCaerfyrddin
Ben LakePlaid CymruCeredigion Preseli
Liz Saville RobertsPlaid CymruDwyfor Meirionnydd
Llinos MediPlaid CymruYnys Môn
Lee AndersonReform UKAshfield
Richard TiceReform UKBoston and Skegness
Nigel FarageReform UKClacton
Rupert LoweReform UKGreat Yarmouth
James McMurdockReform UKSouth Basildon and East Thurrock
Kirsty BlackmanScottish National PartyAberdeen North
Stephen FlynnScottish National PartyAberdeen South
Seamus LoganScottish National PartyAberdeenshire North and Moray East
Dave DooganScottish National PartyAngus and Perthshire Glens
Stephen GethinsScottish National PartyArbroath and Broughty Ferry
Brendan O’HaraScottish National PartyArgyll, Bute and South Lochaber
Chris LawScottish National PartyDundee Central
Graham LeadbitterScottish National PartyMoray West, Nairn and Strathspey
Pete WishartScottish National PartyPerth and Kinross-shire
Claire HannaSocial Democratic & Labour PartyBelfast South and Mid Down
Colum EastwoodSocial Democratic & Labour PartyFoyle
Jim AllisterTraditional Unionist VoiceNorth Antrim
Robin SwannUlster Unionist PartySouth Antrim

MPs who voted against a delay

MPPartyConstituency
Stephen KinnockLabourAberafan Maesteg
Alex BakerLabourAldershot
Brian LeishmanLabourAlloa and Grangemouth
Connor RandLabourAltrincham and Sale West
Mark TamiLabourAlyn and Deeside
Linsey FarnsworthLabourAmber Valley
Sojan JosephLabourAshford
Angela RaynerLabourAshton-under-Lyne
Laura Kyrke-SmithLabourAylesbury
Elaine StewartLabourAyr, Carrick and Cumnock
Sean WoodcockLabourBanbury
Claire HughesLabourBangor Aberconwy
Nesil CaliskanLabourBarking
Dan JarvisLabourBarnsley North
Stephanie PeacockLabourBarnsley South
Michelle ScroghamLabourBarrow and Furness
Luke MurphyLabourBasingstoke
Jo WhiteLabourBassetlaw
Kirsteen SullivanLabourBathgate and Linlithgow
Liam ConlonLabourBeckenham and Penge
Neil CoyleLabourBermondsey and Old Southwark
Rushanara AliLabourBethnal Green and Stepney
Daniel FrancisLabourBexleyheath and Crayford
Alison McGovernLabourBirkenhead
Preet Kaur GillLabourBirmingham Edgbaston
Liam ByrneLabourBirmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North
Shabana MahmoodLabourBirmingham Ladywood
Laurence TurnerLabourBirmingham Northfield
Al CarnsLabourBirmingham Selly Oak
Jess PhillipsLabourBirmingham Yardley
Sam RushworthLabourBishop Auckland
Graham StringerLabourBlackley and Middleton South
Nick SmithLabourBlaenau Gwent and Rhymney
Liz TwistLabourBlaydon and Consett
Natalie FleetLabourBolsover
Kirith EntwistleLabourBolton North East
Yasmin QureshiLabourBolton South and Walkden
Peter DowdLabourBootle
Tom HayesLabourBournemouth East
Jessica ToaleLabourBournemouth West
Peter SwallowLabourBracknell
Barry GardinerLabourBrent West
Ruth CadburyLabourBrentford and Isleworth
Chris ElmoreLabourBridgend
Chris WardLabourBrighton Kemptown and Peacehaven
Kerry McCarthyLabourBristol East
Damien EganLabourBristol North East
Darren JonesLabourBristol North West
Karin SmythLabourBristol South
Juliet CampbellLabourBroxtowe
Callum AndersonLabourBuckingham and Bletchley
Oliver RyanLabourBurnley
Jacob CollierLabourBurton and Uttoxeter
James FrithLabourBury North
Peter PrinsleyLabourBury St Edmunds and Stowmarket
Chris EvansLabourCaerphilly
Josh Fenton-GlynnLabourCalder Valley
Perran MoonLabourCamborne and Redruth
Josh NewburyLabourCannock Chase
Jo StevensLabourCardiff East
Alex Barros-CurtisLabourCardiff West
Julie MinnsLabourCarlisle
Alan GemmellLabourCentral Ayrshire
Tristan OsborneLabourChatham and Aylesford
Ben ColemanLabourChelsea and Fulham
Samantha DixonLabourChester North and Neston
Toby PerkinsLabourChesterfield
Dan TomlinsonLabourChipping Barnet
Rachel BlakeLabourCities of London and Westminster
Becky GittinsLabourClwyd East
Gill GermanLabourClwyd North
Frank McNallyLabourCoatbridge and Bellshill
Pam CoxLabourColchester
Paul DaviesLabourColne Valley
Sarah RussellLabourCongleton
Lee BarronLabourCorby and East Northamptonshire
Mary CreaghLabourCoventry East
Taiwo OwatemiLabourCoventry North West
Melanie WardLabourCowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
Emma FoodyLabourCramlington and Killingworth
Peter LambLabourCrawley
Connor NaismithLabourCrewe and Nantwich
Natasha IronsLabourCroydon East
Sarah JonesLabourCroydon West
Katrina MurrayLabourCumbernauld and Kirkintilloch
Margaret MullaneLabourDagenham and Rainham
Lola McEvoyLabourDarlington
Jim DicksonLabourDartford
Catherine AtkinsonLabourDerby North
Baggy ShankerLabourDerby South
John WhitbyLabourDerbyshire Dales
Sally JamesonLabourDoncaster Central
Lee PitcherLabourDoncaster East and the Isle of Axholme
Ed MilibandLabourDoncaster North
Mike TappLabourDover and Deal
Sonia KumarLabourDudley
Helen HayesLabourDulwich and West Norwood
Graeme DownieLabourDunfermline and Dollar
Alex MayerLabourDunstable and Leighton Buzzard
Rupa HuqLabourEaling Central and Acton
James MurrayLabourEaling North
Deirdre CostiganLabourEaling Southall
Yuan YangLabourEarley and Woodley
Stephen TimmsLabourEast Ham
Joani ReidLabourEast Kilbride and Strathaven
Blair McDougallLabourEast Renfrewshire
Polly BillingtonLabourEast Thanet
Tom RutlandLabourEast Worthing and Shoreham
Chris MurrayLabourEdinburgh East and Musselburgh
Tracy GilbertLabourEdinburgh North and Leith
Ian MurrayLabourEdinburgh South
Scott ArthurLabourEdinburgh South West
Justin MaddersLabourEllesmere Port and Bromborough
Feryal ClarkLabourEnfield North
Adam ThompsonLabourErewash
Abena Oppong-AsareLabourErith and Thamesmead
Steve RaceLabourExeter
Seema MalhotraLabourFeltham and Heston
Claire HazelgroveLabourFilton and Bradley Stoke
Sarah SackmanLabourFinchley and Golders Green
Tony VaughanLabourFolkestone and Hythe
Mark FergusonLabourGateshead Central and Whickham
Michael PayneLabourGedling
John GradyLabourGlasgow East
Martin RhodesLabourGlasgow North
Maureen BurkeLabourGlasgow North East
Gordon McKeeLabourGlasgow South
Zubir AhmedLabourGlasgow South West
Patricia FergusonLabourGlasgow West
Richard BakerLabourGlenrothes and Mid Fife
Alex McIntyreLabourGloucester
Andrew GwynneLabourGorton and Denton
Lauren SullivanLabourGravesham
Melanie OnnLabourGreat Grimsby and Cleethorpes
Matthew PennycookLabourGreenwich and Woolwich
Meg HillierLabourHackney South and Shoreditch
Alex BallingerLabourHalesowen
Kate DeardenLabourHalifax
Imogen WalkerLabourHamilton and Clyde Valley
Andy SlaughterLabourHammersmith and Chiswick
Tulip SiddiqLabourHampstead and Highgate
Chris VinceLabourHarlow
Gareth ThomasLabourHarrow West
Jonathan BrashLabourHartlepool
Helena DollimoreLabourHastings and Rye
David TaylorLabourHemel Hempstead
David Pinto-DuschinskyLabourHendon
Josh DeanLabourHertford and Stortford
Joe MorrisLabourHexham
Jon PearceLabourHigh Peak
Alistair StrathernLabourHitchin
Keir StarmerLabourHolborn and St Pancras
Catherine WestLabourHornsey and Friern Barnet
Bridget PhillipsonLabourHoughton and Sunderland South
Peter KyleLabourHove and Portslade
Harpreet UppalLabourHuddersfield
Wes StreetingLabourIlford North
Jas AthwalLabourIlford South
Martin McCluskeyLabourInverclyde and Renfrewshire West
Jack AbbottLabourIpswich
Richard QuigleyLabourIsle of Wight West
Emily ThornberryLabourIslington South and Finsbury
Joe PowellLabourKensington and Bayswater
Rosie WrightingLabourKettering
Lillian JonesLabourKilmarnock and Loudoun
Karl TurnerLabourKingston upon Hull East
Emma HardyLabourKingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice
Anneliese MidgleyLabourKnowsley
Alex SobelLabourLeeds Central and Headingley
Fabian HamiltonLabourLeeds North East
Katie WhiteLabourLeeds North West
Mark SewardsLabourLeeds South West and Morley
Rachel ReevesLabourLeeds West and Pudsey
Liz KendallLabourLeicester West
Jo PlattLabourLeigh and Atherton
Janet DabyLabourLewisham East
Vicky FoxcroftLabourLewisham North
Ellie ReevesLabourLewisham West and East Dulwich
Calvin BaileyLabourLeyton and Wanstead
Dave RobertsonLabourLichfield
Hamish FalconerLabourLincoln
Dan CardenLabourLiverpool Walton
Gregor PoyntonLabourLivingston
Nia GriffithLabourLlanelli
Douglas AlexanderLabourLothian East
Jeevun SandherLabourLoughborough
Jess AsatoLabourLowestoft
Sarah OwenLabourLuton North
Rachel HopkinsLabourLuton South and South Bedfordshire
Tim RocaLabourMacclesfield
Josh SimonsLabourMakerfield
Lucy PowellLabourManchester Central
Afzal KhanLabourManchester Rusholme
Jeff SmithLabourManchester Withington
Steve YemmLabourMansfield
Gerald JonesLabourMerthyr Tydfil and Aberdare
Henry TufnellLabourMid and South Pembrokeshire
Andrew CooperLabourMid Cheshire
Jonathan DaviesLabourMid Derbyshire
Luke MyerLabourMiddlesbrough South and East Cleveland
Kirsty McNeillLabourMidlothian
Emily DarlingtonLabourMilton Keynes Central
Chris CurtisLabourMilton Keynes North
Siobhain McDonaghLabourMitcham and Morden
Catherine FookesLabourMonmouthshire
Steve WitherdenLabourMontgomeryshire and Glyndŵr
Lizzi CollingeLabourMorecambe and Lunesdale
Pamela NashLabourMotherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
Torcuil CrichtonLabourNa h-Eileanan an Iar
Carolyn HarrisLabourNeath and Swansea East
Chi OnwurahLabourNewcastle upon Tyne Central and West
Mary GlindonLabourNewcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend
Catherine McKinnellLabourNewcastle upon Tyne North
Adam JogeeLabourNewcastle-under-Lyme
Jessica MordenLabourNewport East
Ruth JonesLabourNewport West and Islwyn
Alan StricklandLabourNewton Aycliffe and Spennymoor
Irene CampbellLabourNorth Ayrshire and Arran
Luke AkehurstLabourNorth Durham
Louise JonesLabourNorth East Derbyshire
Chris HinchliffLabourNorth East Hertfordshire
Dan NorrisLabourNorth East Somerset and Hanham
David SmithLabourNorth Northumberland
Sadik Al-HassanLabourNorth Somerset
Rachel TaylorLabourNorth Warwickshire and Bedworth
Sam CarlingLabourNorth West Cambridgeshire
Amanda HackLabourNorth West Leicestershire
Lucy RigbyLabourNorthampton North
Mike ReaderLabourNorthampton South
Alice MacdonaldLabourNorwich North
Alex NorrisLabourNottingham North and Kimberley
Lilian GreenwoodLabourNottingham South
Jodie GoslingLabourNuneaton
Debbie AbrahamsLabourOldham East and Saddleworth
Jim McMahonLabourOldham West, Chadderton and Royton
Jade BotterillLabourOssett and Denby Dale
Anneliese DoddsLabourOxford East
Alison TaylorLabourPaisley and Renfrewshire North
Johanna BaxterLabourPaisley and Renfrewshire South
Miatta FahnbullehLabourPeckham
Jonathan HinderLabourPendle and Clitheroe
Marie TidballLabourPenistone and Stocksbridge
Markus Campbell-SavoursLabourPenrith and Solway
Andrew PakesLabourPeterborough
Fred ThomasLabourPlymouth Moor View
Luke PollardLabourPlymouth Sutton and Devonport
Yvette CooperLabourPontefract, Castleford and Knottingley
Alex Davies-JonesLabourPontypridd
Stephen MorganLabourPortsmouth South
Mark HendrickLabourPreston
Georgia GouldLabourQueen’s Park and Maida Vale
John HealeyLabourRawmarsh and Conisbrough
Matt RoddaLabourReading Central
Olivia BaileyLabourReading West and Mid Berkshire
Anna TurleyLabourRedcar
Chris BlooreLabourRedditch
Chris BryantLabourRhondda and Ogmore
Maya EllisLabourRibble Valley
Paul WaughLabourRochdale
Lauren EdwardsLabourRochester and Strood
Andy MacNaeLabourRossendale and Darwen
Jake RichardsLabourRother Valley
Sarah ChampionLabourRotherham
John SlingerLabourRugby
Mike AmesburyLabourRuncorn and Helsby
James NaishLabourRushcliffe
Michael ShanksLabourRutherglen
Alison HumeLabourScarborough and Whitby
Nicholas DakinLabourScunthorpe
Bill EstersonLabourSefton Central
Keir MatherLabourSelby
Abtisam MohamedLabourSheffield Central
Olivia BlakeLabourSheffield Hallam
Louise HaighLabourSheffield Heeley
Clive BettsLabourSheffield South East
Michelle WelshLabourSherwood Forest
Anna DixonLabourShipley
Kevin McKennaLabourSittingbourne and Sheppey
Tanmanjeet Singh DhesiLabourSlough
Gurinder Singh JosanLabourSmethwick
Samantha NiblettLabourSouth Derbyshire
Lloyd HattonLabourSouth Dorset
Anna GelderdLabourSouth East Cornwall
Ben GoldsboroughLabourSouth Norfolk
Paul FosterLabourSouth Ribble
Terry JermyLabourSouth West Norfolk
Darren PaffeyLabourSouthampton Itchen
Satvir KaurLabourSouthampton Test
Bayo AlabaLabourSouthend East and Rochford
David Burton-SampsonLabourSouthend West and Leigh
Bambos CharalambousLabourSouthgate and Wood Green
Patrick HurleyLabourSouthport
Kim LeadbeaterLabourSpen Valley
Noah LawLabourSt Austell and Newquay
David BainesLabourSt Helens North
Jonathan ReynoldsLabourStalybridge and Hyde
Kevin BonaviaLabourStevenage
Chris KaneLabourStirling and Strathallan
Navendu MishraLabourStockport
Chris McDonaldLabourStockton North
Gareth SnellLabourStoke-on-Trent Central
David WilliamsLabourStoke-on-Trent North
Allison GardnerLabourStoke-on-Trent South
Uma KumaranLabourStratford and Bow
Steve ReedLabourStreatham and Croydon North
Andrew WesternLabourStretford and Urmston
Simon OpherLabourStroud
Lewis AtkinsonLabourSunderland Central
Torsten BellLabourSwansea West
Will StoneLabourSwindon North
Heidi AlexanderLabourSwindon South
Shaun DaviesLabourTelford
Jen CraftLabourThurrock
Antonia BanceLabourTipton and Wednesbury
David LammyLabourTottenham
Jayne KirkhamLabourTruro and Falmouth
Alan CampbellLabourTynemouth
Danny BealesLabourUxbridge and South Ruislip
Kanishka NarayanLabourVale of Glamorgan
Florence EshalomiLabourVauxhall and Camberwell Green
Simon LightwoodLabourWakefield and Rothwell
Angela EagleLabourWallasey
Valerie VazLabourWalsall and Bloxwich
Stella CreasyLabourWalthamstow
Charlotte NicholsLabourWarrington North
Sarah HallLabourWarrington South
Matt WesternLabourWarwick and Leamington
Matt TurmaineLabourWatford
Gen KitchenLabourWellingborough and Rushden
Andrew LewinLabourWelwyn Hatfield
Sarah CoombesLabourWest Bromwich
Douglas McAllisterLabourWest Dunbartonshire
James AsserLabourWest Ham and Beckton
Ashley DaltonLabourWest Lancashire
Dan AldridgeLabourWeston-super-Mare
Josh MacAlisterLabourWhitehaven and Workington
Derek TwiggLabourWidnes and Halewood
Lisa NandyLabourWigan
Matthew PatrickLabourWirral West
Sureena BrackenridgeLabourWolverhampton North East
Pat McFaddenLabourWolverhampton South East
Warinder JussLabourWolverhampton West
Tom CollinsLabourWorcester
Michael WheelerLabourWorsley and Eccles
Andrew RangerLabourWrexham
Emma ReynoldsLabourWycombe
Luke ChartersLabourYork Outer

MPs with no vote recorded

MPPartyConstituency
Alex BurghartConservativeBrentwood and Ongar
Martin VickersConservativeBrigg and Immingham
Andrew RosindellConservativeRomford
Mark PritchardConservativeThe Wrekin
Geoffrey CoxConservativeTorridge and Tavistock
Judith CumminsDeputy SpeakerBradford South
Caroline NokesDeputy SpeakerRomsey and Southampton North
Nusrat GhaniDeputy SpeakerSussex Weald
Imran HussainIndependentBradford East
Alex EastonIndependentNorth Down
Rebecca Long BaileyIndependentSalford
Kenneth StevensonLabourAirdrie and Shotts
Marsha De CordovaLabourBattersea
Mohammad YasinLabourBedford
Paulette HamiltonLabourBirmingham Erdington
Tahir AliLabourBirmingham Hall Green and Moseley
Lorraine BeaversLabourBlackpool North and Fleetwood
Chris WebbLabourBlackpool South
Ian LaveryLabourBlyth and Ashington
Phil BrickellLabourBolton West
Naz ShahLabourBradford West
Dawn ButlerLabourBrent East
Daniel ZeichnerLabourCambridge
Rosie DuffieldLabourCanterbury
Stephen DoughtyLabourCardiff South and Penarth
Mary Kelly FoyLabourCity of Durham
Bell Ribeiro-AddyLabourClapham and Brixton Hill
Grahame MorrisLabourEasington
Kate OsamorLabourEdmonton and Winchmore Hill
Clive EffordLabourEltham and Chislehurst
Euan StainbankLabourFalkirk
Matt BishopLabourForest of Dean
Naushabah KhanLabourGillingham and Rainham
Tonia AntoniazziLabourGower
Diane AbbottLabourHackney North and Stoke Newington
Elsie BlundellLabourHeywood and Middleton North
Sarah SmithLabourHyndburn
Kate OsborneLabourJarrow and Gateshead East
Diana JohnsonLabourKingston upon Hull North and Cottingham
Cat SmithLabourLancaster and Wyre
Hilary BennLabourLeeds South
Maria EagleLabourLiverpool Garston
Kim JohnsonLabourLiverpool Riverside
Paula BarkerLabourLiverpool Wavertree
Andy McDonaldLabourMiddlesbrough and Thornaby East
Clive LewisLabourNorwich South
Nadia WhittomeLabourNottingham East
Neil Duncan-JordanLabourPoole
Amanda MartinLabourPortsmouth North
Fleur AndersonLabourPutney
Gill FurnissLabourSheffield Brightside and Hillsborough
Julia BuckleyLabourShrewsbury
Emma Lewell-BuckLabourSouth Shields
Marie RimmerLabourSt Helens South and Whiston
Leigh InghamLabourStafford
Cat EcclesLabourStourbridge
Jenny Riddell-CarpenterLabourSuffolk Coastal
Sarah EdwardsLabourTamworth
Rosena Allin-KhanLabourTooting
Nick Thomas-SymondsLabourTorfaen
Sharon HodgsonLabourWashington and Gateshead South
Beccy CooperLabourWorthing West
Mike KaneLabourWythenshawe and Sale East
Rachael MaskellLabourYork Central
John FinucaneSinn FéinBelfast North
Paul MaskeySinn FéinBelfast West
Pat CullenSinn FéinFermanagh and South Tyrone
Cathal MallaghanSinn FéinMid Ulster
Dáire HughesSinn FéinNewry and Armagh
Chris HazzardSinn FéinSouth Down
Órfhlaith BegleySinn FéinWest Tyrone
Lindsay HoyleSpeakerChorley

