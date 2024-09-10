How every MP voted on government plans to cut winter fuel allowance for pensioners

MPs have voted to approve government plans to cut the winter fuel payment for most pensioners and to means test the payment.
A total of 348 MPs voted against a motion on Tuesday, urging the government to delay implementing cuts for around 10 million pensioners.
228 MPs voted in favour of the motion. The vote was seen as an early test of Keir Starmer’s premiership, however the government’s proposals have passed.
The government had earlier insisted that there is no room for a U-turn and that difficult decisions must be made in the face of opposition from the Tories as well as from some if its own MPs. In a speech at the TUC conference today, Keir Starmer faced down critics and said that he would not apologise for the changes Labour have made.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves had yesterday urged MPs to get behind the changes. She told a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) in the Commons yesterday night that she was “not immune to the arguments” that many of them had made against the “difficult decision”, and insisted ministers had “considered” them all.
She went on to add it was ‘the right thing to do – to target money, at a time when finances are so stretched, at people who need [it] most.’
MPs who voted for a delay
|MP
|Party
|Constituency
|Sorcha Eastwood
|Alliance
|Lagan Valley
|Wendy Morton
|Conservative
|Aldridge-Brownhills
|Andrew Griffith
|Conservative
|Arundel and South Downs
|Richard Holden
|Conservative
|Basildon and Billericay
|Joy Morrissey
|Conservative
|Beaconsfield
|John Lamont
|Conservative
|Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
|Graham Stuart
|Conservative
|Beverley and Holderness
|Kieran Mullan
|Conservative
|Bexhill and Battle
|Alison Griffiths
|Conservative
|Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
|James Cleverly
|Conservative
|Braintree
|Ashley Fox
|Conservative
|Bridgwater
|Charlie Dewhirst
|Conservative
|Bridlington and The Wolds
|Jerome Mayhew
|Conservative
|Broadland and Fakenham
|Peter Fortune
|Conservative
|Bromley and Biggin Hill
|Bradley Thomas
|Conservative
|Bromsgrove
|Lewis Cocking
|Conservative
|Broxbourne
|Mel Stride
|Conservative
|Central Devon
|Patrick Spencer
|Conservative
|Central Suffolk and North Ipswich
|Aphra Brandreth
|Conservative
|Chester South and Eddisbury
|Iain Duncan Smith
|Conservative
|Chingford and Woodford Green
|Christopher Chope
|Conservative
|Christchurch
|Chris Philp
|Conservative
|Croydon South
|Stuart Andrew
|Conservative
|Daventry
|Nigel Huddleston
|Conservative
|Droitwich and Evesham
|John Cooper
|Conservative
|Dumfries and Galloway
|David Mundell
|Conservative
|Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
|Mims Davies
|Conservative
|East Grinstead and Uckfield
|Damian Hinds
|Conservative
|East Hampshire
|Claire Coutinho
|Conservative
|East Surrey
|Danny Kruger
|Conservative
|East Wiltshire
|Neil Hudson
|Conservative
|Epping Forest
|David Reed
|Conservative
|Exmouth and Exeter East
|Suella Braverman
|Conservative
|Fareham and Waterlooville
|Gregory Stafford
|Conservative
|Farnham and Bordon
|Helen Whately
|Conservative
|Faversham and Mid Kent
|Andrew Snowden
|Conservative
|Fylde
|Edward Leigh
|Conservative
|Gainsborough
|Jeremy Hunt
|Conservative
|Godalming and Ash
|David Davis
|Conservative
|Goole and Pocklington
|Harriet Cross
|Conservative
|Gordon and Buchan
|Caroline Dinenage
|Conservative
|Gosport
|Gareth Davies
|Conservative
|Grantham and Bourne
|Paul Holmes
|Conservative
|Hamble Valley
|Neil O’Brien
|Conservative
|Harborough, Oadby and Wigston
|Bob Blackman
|Conservative
|Harrow East
|Bernard Jenkin
|Conservative
|Harwich and North Essex
|Alan Mak
|Conservative
|Havant
|Jesse Norman
|Conservative
|Hereford and South Herefordshire
|Roger Gale
|Conservative
|Herne Bay and Sandwich
|Oliver Dowden
|Conservative
|Hertsmere
|Luke Evans
|Conservative
|Hinckley and Bosworth
|Julia Lopez
|Conservative
|Hornchurch and Upminster
|Ben Obese-Jecty
|Conservative
|Huntingdon
|Joe Robertson
|Conservative
|Isle of Wight East
|Robbie Moore
|Conservative
|Keighley and Ilkley
|Jeremy Wright
|Conservative
|Kenilworth and Southam
|Mike Wood
|Conservative
|Kingswinford and South Staffordshire
|Shivani Raja
|Conservative
|Leicester East
|Victoria Atkins
|Conservative
|Louth and Horncastle
|Helen Grant
|Conservative
|Maidstone and Malling
|John Whittingdale
|Conservative
|Maldon
|Edward Argar
|Conservative
|Melton and Syston
|Saqib Bhatti
|Conservative
|Meriden and Solihull East
|Blake Stephenson
|Conservative
|Mid Bedfordshire
|Greg Smith
|Conservative
|Mid Buckinghamshire
|Peter Bedford
|Conservative
|Mid Leicestershire
|George Freeman
|Conservative
|Mid Norfolk
|Julian Lewis
|Conservative
|New Forest East
|Desmond Swayne
|Conservative
|New Forest West
|Robert Jenrick
|Conservative
|Newark
|Richard Fuller
|Conservative
|North Bedfordshire
|Geoffrey Clifton-Brown
|Conservative
|North Cotswolds
|Simon Hoare
|Conservative
|North Dorset
|Steve Barclay
|Conservative
|North East Cambridgeshire
|Kemi Badenoch
|Conservative
|North West Essex
|Kit Malthouse
|Conservative
|North West Hampshire
|James Wild
|Conservative
|North West Norfolk
|Gareth Bacon
|Conservative
|Orpington
|Mark Francois
|Conservative
|Rayleigh and Wickford
|Rebecca Paul
|Conservative
|Reigate
|Rishi Sunak
|Conservative
|Richmond and Northallerton
|David Simmonds
|Conservative
|Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
|Ben Spencer
|Conservative
|Runnymede and Weybridge
|Alicia Kearns
|Conservative
|Rutland and Stamford
|John Glen
|Conservative
|Salisbury
|Laura Trott
|Conservative
|Sevenoaks
|Julian Smith
|Conservative
|Skipton and Ripon
|Caroline Johnson
|Conservative
|Sleaford and North Hykeham
|Neil Shastri-Hurst
|Conservative
|Solihull West and Shirley
|John Hayes
|Conservative
|South Holland and The Deepings
|Alberto Costa
|Conservative
|South Leicestershire
|Sarah Bool
|Conservative
|South Northamptonshire
|Stuart Anderson
|Conservative
|South Shropshire
|James Cartlidge
|Conservative
|South Suffolk
|Rebecca Smith
|Conservative
|South West Devon
|Gagan Mohindra
|Conservative
|South West Hertfordshire
|Andrew Murrison
|Conservative
|South West Wiltshire
|Lincoln Jopp
|Conservative
|Spelthorne
|Karen Bradley
|Conservative
|Staffordshire Moorlands
|Matt Vickers
|Conservative
|Stockton West
|Gavin Williamson
|Conservative
|Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge
|Andrew Mitchell
|Conservative
|Sutton Coldfield
|Esther McVey
|Conservative
|Tatton
|Kevin Hollinrake
|Conservative
|Thirsk and Malton
|Tom Tugendhat
|Conservative
|Tonbridge
|Katie Lam
|Conservative
|Weald of Kent
|Andrew Bowie
|Conservative
|West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
|Nick Timothy
|Conservative
|West Suffolk
|Harriett Baldwin
|Conservative
|West Worcestershire
|Alec Shelbrooke
|Conservative
|Wetherby and Easingwold
|Jack Rankin
|Conservative
|Windsor
|Priti Patel
|Conservative
|Witham
|Mark Garnier
|Conservative
|Wyre Forest
|Gavin Robinson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Belfast East
|Sammy Wilson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|East Antrim
|Gregory Campbell
|Democratic Unionist Party
|East Londonderry
|Jim Shannon
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Strangford
|Carla Lockhart
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Upper Bann
|Siân Berry
|Green Party
|Brighton Pavilion
|Carla Denyer
|Green Party
|Bristol Central
|Ellie Chowns
|Green Party
|North Herefordshire
|Adrian Ramsay
|Green Party
|Waveney Valley
|Ayoub Khan
|Independent
|Birmingham Perry Barr
|Adnan Hussain
|Independent
|Blackburn
|Zarah Sultana
|Independent
|Coventry South
|Iqbal Mohamed
|Independent
|Dewsbury and Batley
|John McDonnell
|Independent
|Hayes and Harlington
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Independent
|Islington North
|Richard Burgon
|Independent
|Leeds East
|Shockat Adam
|Independent
|Leicester South
|Ian Byrne
|Independent
|Liverpool West Derby
|Apsana Begum
|Independent
|Poplar and Limehouse
|Jon Trickett
|Labour
|Normanton and Hemsworth
|Wera Hobhouse
|Liberal Democrat
|Bath
|Calum Miller
|Liberal Democrat
|Bicester and Woodstock
|David Chadwick
|Liberal Democrat
|Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe
|Jamie Stone
|Liberal Democrat
|Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
|Bobby Dean
|Liberal Democrat
|Carshalton and Wallington
|Tom Morrison
|Liberal Democrat
|Cheadle
|Marie Goldman
|Liberal Democrat
|Chelmsford
|Max Wilkinson
|Liberal Democrat
|Cheltenham
|Sarah Green
|Liberal Democrat
|Chesham and Amersham
|Jess Brown-Fuller
|Liberal Democrat
|Chichester
|Sarah Gibson
|Liberal Democrat
|Chippenham
|Olly Glover
|Liberal Democrat
|Didcot and Wantage
|Chris Coghlan
|Liberal Democrat
|Dorking and Horley
|Josh Babarinde
|Liberal Democrat
|Eastbourne
|Liz Jarvis
|Liberal Democrat
|Eastleigh
|Christine Jardine
|Liberal Democrat
|Edinburgh West
|Charlotte Cane
|Liberal Democrat
|Ely and East Cambridgeshire
|Helen Maguire
|Liberal Democrat
|Epsom and Ewell
|Monica Harding
|Liberal Democrat
|Esher and Walton
|Anna Sabine
|Liberal Democrat
|Frome and East Somerset
|Sarah Dyke
|Liberal Democrat
|Glastonbury and Somerton
|Zöe Franklin
|Liberal Democrat
|Guildford
|Victoria Collins
|Liberal Democrat
|Harpenden and Berkhamsted
|Tom Gordon
|Liberal Democrat
|Harrogate and Knaresborough
|Lisa Smart
|Liberal Democrat
|Hazel Grove
|Freddie van Mierlo
|Liberal Democrat
|Henley and Thame
|Richard Foord
|Liberal Democrat
|Honiton and Sidmouth
|John Milne
|Liberal Democrat
|Horsham
|Angus MacDonald
|Liberal Democrat
|Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
|Ed Davey
|Liberal Democrat
|Kingston and Surbiton
|James MacCleary
|Liberal Democrat
|Lewes
|Joshua Reynolds
|Liberal Democrat
|Maidenhead
|Brian Mathew
|Liberal Democrat
|Melksham and Devizes
|Vikki Slade
|Liberal Democrat
|Mid Dorset and North Poole
|Susan Murray
|Liberal Democrat
|Mid Dunbartonshire
|Alison Bennett
|Liberal Democrat
|Mid Sussex
|Lee Dillon
|Liberal Democrat
|Newbury
|Martin Wrigley
|Liberal Democrat
|Newton Abbot
|Ben Maguire
|Liberal Democrat
|North Cornwall
|Ian Roome
|Liberal Democrat
|North Devon
|Wendy Chamberlain
|Liberal Democrat
|North East Fife
|Alex Brewer
|Liberal Democrat
|North East Hampshire
|Steff Aquarone
|Liberal Democrat
|North Norfolk
|Helen Morgan
|Liberal Democrat
|North Shropshire
|Alistair Carmichael
|Liberal Democrat
|Orkney and Shetland
|Layla Moran
|Liberal Democrat
|Oxford West and Abingdon
|Sarah Olney
|Liberal Democrat
|Richmond Park
|Pippa Heylings
|Liberal Democrat
|South Cambridgeshire
|Roz Savage
|Liberal Democrat
|South Cotswolds
|Caroline Voaden
|Liberal Democrat
|South Devon
|Daisy Cooper
|Liberal Democrat
|St Albans
|Andrew George
|Liberal Democrat
|St Ives
|Ian Sollom
|Liberal Democrat
|St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire
|Manuela Perteghella
|Liberal Democrat
|Stratford-on-Avon
|Al Pinkerton
|Liberal Democrat
|Surrey Heath
|Luke Taylor
|Liberal Democrat
|Sutton and Cheam
|Gideon Amos
|Liberal Democrat
|Taunton and Wellington
|Cameron Thomas
|Liberal Democrat
|Tewkesbury
|Claire Young
|Liberal Democrat
|Thornbury and Yate
|Rachel Gilmour
|Liberal Democrat
|Tiverton and Minehead
|Steve Darling
|Liberal Democrat
|Torbay
|Mike Martin
|Liberal Democrat
|Tunbridge Wells
|Munira Wilson
|Liberal Democrat
|Twickenham
|Tessa Munt
|Liberal Democrat
|Wells and Mendip Hills
|Edward Morello
|Liberal Democrat
|West Dorset
|Tim Farron
|Liberal Democrat
|Westmorland and Lonsdale
|Paul Kohler
|Liberal Democrat
|Wimbledon
|Danny Chambers
|Liberal Democrat
|Winchester
|Charlie Maynard
|Liberal Democrat
|Witney
|Will Forster
|Liberal Democrat
|Woking
|Clive Jones
|Liberal Democrat
|Wokingham
|Adam Dance
|Liberal Democrat
|Yeovil
|Ann Davies
|Plaid Cymru
|Caerfyrddin
|Ben Lake
|Plaid Cymru
|Ceredigion Preseli
|Liz Saville Roberts
|Plaid Cymru
|Dwyfor Meirionnydd
|Llinos Medi
|Plaid Cymru
|Ynys Môn
|Lee Anderson
|Reform UK
|Ashfield
|Richard Tice
|Reform UK
|Boston and Skegness
|Nigel Farage
|Reform UK
|Clacton
|Rupert Lowe
|Reform UK
|Great Yarmouth
|James McMurdock
|Reform UK
|South Basildon and East Thurrock
|Kirsty Blackman
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeen North
|Stephen Flynn
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeen South
|Seamus Logan
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeenshire North and Moray East
|Dave Doogan
|Scottish National Party
|Angus and Perthshire Glens
|Stephen Gethins
|Scottish National Party
|Arbroath and Broughty Ferry
|Brendan O’Hara
|Scottish National Party
|Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber
|Chris Law
|Scottish National Party
|Dundee Central
|Graham Leadbitter
|Scottish National Party
|Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey
|Pete Wishart
|Scottish National Party
|Perth and Kinross-shire
|Claire Hanna
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|Belfast South and Mid Down
|Colum Eastwood
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|Foyle
|Jim Allister
|Traditional Unionist Voice
|North Antrim
|Robin Swann
|Ulster Unionist Party
|South Antrim
MPs who voted against a delay
|MP
|Party
|Constituency
|Stephen Kinnock
|Labour
|Aberafan Maesteg
|Alex Baker
|Labour
|Aldershot
|Brian Leishman
|Labour
|Alloa and Grangemouth
|Connor Rand
|Labour
|Altrincham and Sale West
|Mark Tami
|Labour
|Alyn and Deeside
|Linsey Farnsworth
|Labour
|Amber Valley
|Sojan Joseph
|Labour
|Ashford
|Angela Rayner
|Labour
|Ashton-under-Lyne
|Laura Kyrke-Smith
|Labour
|Aylesbury
|Elaine Stewart
|Labour
|Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
|Sean Woodcock
|Labour
|Banbury
|Claire Hughes
|Labour
|Bangor Aberconwy
|Nesil Caliskan
|Labour
|Barking
|Dan Jarvis
|Labour
|Barnsley North
|Stephanie Peacock
|Labour
|Barnsley South
|Michelle Scrogham
|Labour
|Barrow and Furness
|Luke Murphy
|Labour
|Basingstoke
|Jo White
|Labour
|Bassetlaw
|Kirsteen Sullivan
|Labour
|Bathgate and Linlithgow
|Liam Conlon
|Labour
|Beckenham and Penge
|Neil Coyle
|Labour
|Bermondsey and Old Southwark
|Rushanara Ali
|Labour
|Bethnal Green and Stepney
|Daniel Francis
|Labour
|Bexleyheath and Crayford
|Alison McGovern
|Labour
|Birkenhead
|Preet Kaur Gill
|Labour
|Birmingham Edgbaston
|Liam Byrne
|Labour
|Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North
|Shabana Mahmood
|Labour
|Birmingham Ladywood
|Laurence Turner
|Labour
|Birmingham Northfield
|Al Carns
|Labour
|Birmingham Selly Oak
|Jess Phillips
|Labour
|Birmingham Yardley
|Sam Rushworth
|Labour
|Bishop Auckland
|Graham Stringer
|Labour
|Blackley and Middleton South
|Nick Smith
|Labour
|Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney
|Liz Twist
|Labour
|Blaydon and Consett
|Natalie Fleet
|Labour
|Bolsover
|Kirith Entwistle
|Labour
|Bolton North East
|Yasmin Qureshi
|Labour
|Bolton South and Walkden
|Peter Dowd
|Labour
|Bootle
|Tom Hayes
|Labour
|Bournemouth East
|Jessica Toale
|Labour
|Bournemouth West
|Peter Swallow
|Labour
|Bracknell
|Barry Gardiner
|Labour
|Brent West
|Ruth Cadbury
|Labour
|Brentford and Isleworth
|Chris Elmore
|Labour
|Bridgend
|Chris Ward
|Labour
|Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven
|Kerry McCarthy
|Labour
|Bristol East
|Damien Egan
|Labour
|Bristol North East
|Darren Jones
|Labour
|Bristol North West
|Karin Smyth
|Labour
|Bristol South
|Juliet Campbell
|Labour
|Broxtowe
|Callum Anderson
|Labour
|Buckingham and Bletchley
|Oliver Ryan
|Labour
|Burnley
|Jacob Collier
|Labour
|Burton and Uttoxeter
|James Frith
|Labour
|Bury North
|Peter Prinsley
|Labour
|Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket
|Chris Evans
|Labour
|Caerphilly
|Josh Fenton-Glynn
|Labour
|Calder Valley
|Perran Moon
|Labour
|Camborne and Redruth
|Josh Newbury
|Labour
|Cannock Chase
|Jo Stevens
|Labour
|Cardiff East
|Alex Barros-Curtis
|Labour
|Cardiff West
|Julie Minns
|Labour
|Carlisle
|Alan Gemmell
|Labour
|Central Ayrshire
|Tristan Osborne
|Labour
|Chatham and Aylesford
|Ben Coleman
|Labour
|Chelsea and Fulham
|Samantha Dixon
|Labour
|Chester North and Neston
|Toby Perkins
|Labour
|Chesterfield
|Dan Tomlinson
|Labour
|Chipping Barnet
|Rachel Blake
|Labour
|Cities of London and Westminster
|Becky Gittins
|Labour
|Clwyd East
|Gill German
|Labour
|Clwyd North
|Frank McNally
|Labour
|Coatbridge and Bellshill
|Pam Cox
|Labour
|Colchester
|Paul Davies
|Labour
|Colne Valley
|Sarah Russell
|Labour
|Congleton
|Lee Barron
|Labour
|Corby and East Northamptonshire
|Mary Creagh
|Labour
|Coventry East
|Taiwo Owatemi
|Labour
|Coventry North West
|Melanie Ward
|Labour
|Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
|Emma Foody
|Labour
|Cramlington and Killingworth
|Peter Lamb
|Labour
|Crawley
|Connor Naismith
|Labour
|Crewe and Nantwich
|Natasha Irons
|Labour
|Croydon East
|Sarah Jones
|Labour
|Croydon West
|Katrina Murray
|Labour
|Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch
|Margaret Mullane
|Labour
|Dagenham and Rainham
|Lola McEvoy
|Labour
|Darlington
|Jim Dickson
|Labour
|Dartford
|Catherine Atkinson
|Labour
|Derby North
|Baggy Shanker
|Labour
|Derby South
|John Whitby
|Labour
|Derbyshire Dales
|Sally Jameson
|Labour
|Doncaster Central
|Lee Pitcher
|Labour
|Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme
|Ed Miliband
|Labour
|Doncaster North
|Mike Tapp
|Labour
|Dover and Deal
|Sonia Kumar
|Labour
|Dudley
|Helen Hayes
|Labour
|Dulwich and West Norwood
|Graeme Downie
|Labour
|Dunfermline and Dollar
|Alex Mayer
|Labour
|Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard
|Rupa Huq
|Labour
|Ealing Central and Acton
|James Murray
|Labour
|Ealing North
|Deirdre Costigan
|Labour
|Ealing Southall
|Yuan Yang
|Labour
|Earley and Woodley
|Stephen Timms
|Labour
|East Ham
|Joani Reid
|Labour
|East Kilbride and Strathaven
|Blair McDougall
|Labour
|East Renfrewshire
|Polly Billington
|Labour
|East Thanet
|Tom Rutland
|Labour
|East Worthing and Shoreham
|Chris Murray
|Labour
|Edinburgh East and Musselburgh
|Tracy Gilbert
|Labour
|Edinburgh North and Leith
|Ian Murray
|Labour
|Edinburgh South
|Scott Arthur
|Labour
|Edinburgh South West
|Justin Madders
|Labour
|Ellesmere Port and Bromborough
|Feryal Clark
|Labour
|Enfield North
|Adam Thompson
|Labour
|Erewash
|Abena Oppong-Asare
|Labour
|Erith and Thamesmead
|Steve Race
|Labour
|Exeter
|Seema Malhotra
|Labour
|Feltham and Heston
|Claire Hazelgrove
|Labour
|Filton and Bradley Stoke
|Sarah Sackman
|Labour
|Finchley and Golders Green
|Tony Vaughan
|Labour
|Folkestone and Hythe
|Mark Ferguson
|Labour
|Gateshead Central and Whickham
|Michael Payne
|Labour
|Gedling
|John Grady
|Labour
|Glasgow East
|Martin Rhodes
|Labour
|Glasgow North
|Maureen Burke
|Labour
|Glasgow North East
|Gordon McKee
|Labour
|Glasgow South
|Zubir Ahmed
|Labour
|Glasgow South West
|Patricia Ferguson
|Labour
|Glasgow West
|Richard Baker
|Labour
|Glenrothes and Mid Fife
|Alex McIntyre
|Labour
|Gloucester
|Andrew Gwynne
|Labour
|Gorton and Denton
|Lauren Sullivan
|Labour
|Gravesham
|Melanie Onn
|Labour
|Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes
|Matthew Pennycook
|Labour
|Greenwich and Woolwich
|Meg Hillier
|Labour
|Hackney South and Shoreditch
|Alex Ballinger
|Labour
|Halesowen
|Kate Dearden
|Labour
|Halifax
|Imogen Walker
|Labour
|Hamilton and Clyde Valley
|Andy Slaughter
|Labour
|Hammersmith and Chiswick
|Tulip Siddiq
|Labour
|Hampstead and Highgate
|Chris Vince
|Labour
|Harlow
|Gareth Thomas
|Labour
|Harrow West
|Jonathan Brash
|Labour
|Hartlepool
|Helena Dollimore
|Labour
|Hastings and Rye
|David Taylor
|Labour
|Hemel Hempstead
|David Pinto-Duschinsky
|Labour
|Hendon
|Josh Dean
|Labour
|Hertford and Stortford
|Joe Morris
|Labour
|Hexham
|Jon Pearce
|Labour
|High Peak
|Alistair Strathern
|Labour
|Hitchin
|Keir Starmer
|Labour
|Holborn and St Pancras
|Catherine West
|Labour
|Hornsey and Friern Barnet
|Bridget Phillipson
|Labour
|Houghton and Sunderland South
|Peter Kyle
|Labour
|Hove and Portslade
|Harpreet Uppal
|Labour
|Huddersfield
|Wes Streeting
|Labour
|Ilford North
|Jas Athwal
|Labour
|Ilford South
|Martin McCluskey
|Labour
|Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West
|Jack Abbott
|Labour
|Ipswich
|Richard Quigley
|Labour
|Isle of Wight West
|Emily Thornberry
|Labour
|Islington South and Finsbury
|Joe Powell
|Labour
|Kensington and Bayswater
|Rosie Wrighting
|Labour
|Kettering
|Lillian Jones
|Labour
|Kilmarnock and Loudoun
|Karl Turner
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull East
|Emma Hardy
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice
|Anneliese Midgley
|Labour
|Knowsley
|Alex Sobel
|Labour
|Leeds Central and Headingley
|Fabian Hamilton
|Labour
|Leeds North East
|Katie White
|Labour
|Leeds North West
|Mark Sewards
|Labour
|Leeds South West and Morley
|Rachel Reeves
|Labour
|Leeds West and Pudsey
|Liz Kendall
|Labour
|Leicester West
|Jo Platt
|Labour
|Leigh and Atherton
|Janet Daby
|Labour
|Lewisham East
|Vicky Foxcroft
|Labour
|Lewisham North
|Ellie Reeves
|Labour
|Lewisham West and East Dulwich
|Calvin Bailey
|Labour
|Leyton and Wanstead
|Dave Robertson
|Labour
|Lichfield
|Hamish Falconer
|Labour
|Lincoln
|Dan Carden
|Labour
|Liverpool Walton
|Gregor Poynton
|Labour
|Livingston
|Nia Griffith
|Labour
|Llanelli
|Douglas Alexander
|Labour
|Lothian East
|Jeevun Sandher
|Labour
|Loughborough
|Jess Asato
|Labour
|Lowestoft
|Sarah Owen
|Labour
|Luton North
|Rachel Hopkins
|Labour
|Luton South and South Bedfordshire
|Tim Roca
|Labour
|Macclesfield
|Josh Simons
|Labour
|Makerfield
|Lucy Powell
|Labour
|Manchester Central
|Afzal Khan
|Labour
|Manchester Rusholme
|Jeff Smith
|Labour
|Manchester Withington
|Steve Yemm
|Labour
|Mansfield
|Gerald Jones
|Labour
|Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare
|Henry Tufnell
|Labour
|Mid and South Pembrokeshire
|Andrew Cooper
|Labour
|Mid Cheshire
|Jonathan Davies
|Labour
|Mid Derbyshire
|Luke Myer
|Labour
|Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
|Kirsty McNeill
|Labour
|Midlothian
|Emily Darlington
|Labour
|Milton Keynes Central
|Chris Curtis
|Labour
|Milton Keynes North
|Siobhain McDonagh
|Labour
|Mitcham and Morden
|Catherine Fookes
|Labour
|Monmouthshire
|Steve Witherden
|Labour
|Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr
|Lizzi Collinge
|Labour
|Morecambe and Lunesdale
|Pamela Nash
|Labour
|Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
|Torcuil Crichton
|Labour
|Na h-Eileanan an Iar
|Carolyn Harris
|Labour
|Neath and Swansea East
|Chi Onwurah
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West
|Mary Glindon
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend
|Catherine McKinnell
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne North
|Adam Jogee
|Labour
|Newcastle-under-Lyme
|Jessica Morden
|Labour
|Newport East
|Ruth Jones
|Labour
|Newport West and Islwyn
|Alan Strickland
|Labour
|Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor
|Irene Campbell
|Labour
|North Ayrshire and Arran
|Luke Akehurst
|Labour
|North Durham
|Louise Jones
|Labour
|North East Derbyshire
|Chris Hinchliff
|Labour
|North East Hertfordshire
|Dan Norris
|Labour
|North East Somerset and Hanham
|David Smith
|Labour
|North Northumberland
|Sadik Al-Hassan
|Labour
|North Somerset
|Rachel Taylor
|Labour
|North Warwickshire and Bedworth
|Sam Carling
|Labour
|North West Cambridgeshire
|Amanda Hack
|Labour
|North West Leicestershire
|Lucy Rigby
|Labour
|Northampton North
|Mike Reader
|Labour
|Northampton South
|Alice Macdonald
|Labour
|Norwich North
|Alex Norris
|Labour
|Nottingham North and Kimberley
|Lilian Greenwood
|Labour
|Nottingham South
|Jodie Gosling
|Labour
|Nuneaton
|Debbie Abrahams
|Labour
|Oldham East and Saddleworth
|Jim McMahon
|Labour
|Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton
|Jade Botterill
|Labour
|Ossett and Denby Dale
|Anneliese Dodds
|Labour
|Oxford East
|Alison Taylor
|Labour
|Paisley and Renfrewshire North
|Johanna Baxter
|Labour
|Paisley and Renfrewshire South
|Miatta Fahnbulleh
|Labour
|Peckham
|Jonathan Hinder
|Labour
|Pendle and Clitheroe
|Marie Tidball
|Labour
|Penistone and Stocksbridge
|Markus Campbell-Savours
|Labour
|Penrith and Solway
|Andrew Pakes
|Labour
|Peterborough
|Fred Thomas
|Labour
|Plymouth Moor View
|Luke Pollard
|Labour
|Plymouth Sutton and Devonport
|Yvette Cooper
|Labour
|Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley
|Alex Davies-Jones
|Labour
|Pontypridd
|Stephen Morgan
|Labour
|Portsmouth South
|Mark Hendrick
|Labour
|Preston
|Georgia Gould
|Labour
|Queen’s Park and Maida Vale
|John Healey
|Labour
|Rawmarsh and Conisbrough
|Matt Rodda
|Labour
|Reading Central
|Olivia Bailey
|Labour
|Reading West and Mid Berkshire
|Anna Turley
|Labour
|Redcar
|Chris Bloore
|Labour
|Redditch
|Chris Bryant
|Labour
|Rhondda and Ogmore
|Maya Ellis
|Labour
|Ribble Valley
|Paul Waugh
|Labour
|Rochdale
|Lauren Edwards
|Labour
|Rochester and Strood
|Andy MacNae
|Labour
|Rossendale and Darwen
|Jake Richards
|Labour
|Rother Valley
|Sarah Champion
|Labour
|Rotherham
|John Slinger
|Labour
|Rugby
|Mike Amesbury
|Labour
|Runcorn and Helsby
|James Naish
|Labour
|Rushcliffe
|Michael Shanks
|Labour
|Rutherglen
|Alison Hume
|Labour
|Scarborough and Whitby
|Nicholas Dakin
|Labour
|Scunthorpe
|Bill Esterson
|Labour
|Sefton Central
|Keir Mather
|Labour
|Selby
|Abtisam Mohamed
|Labour
|Sheffield Central
|Olivia Blake
|Labour
|Sheffield Hallam
|Louise Haigh
|Labour
|Sheffield Heeley
|Clive Betts
|Labour
|Sheffield South East
|Michelle Welsh
|Labour
|Sherwood Forest
|Anna Dixon
|Labour
|Shipley
|Kevin McKenna
|Labour
|Sittingbourne and Sheppey
|Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi
|Labour
|Slough
|Gurinder Singh Josan
|Labour
|Smethwick
|Samantha Niblett
|Labour
|South Derbyshire
|Lloyd Hatton
|Labour
|South Dorset
|Anna Gelderd
|Labour
|South East Cornwall
|Ben Goldsborough
|Labour
|South Norfolk
|Paul Foster
|Labour
|South Ribble
|Terry Jermy
|Labour
|South West Norfolk
|Darren Paffey
|Labour
|Southampton Itchen
|Satvir Kaur
|Labour
|Southampton Test
|Bayo Alaba
|Labour
|Southend East and Rochford
|David Burton-Sampson
|Labour
|Southend West and Leigh
|Bambos Charalambous
|Labour
|Southgate and Wood Green
|Patrick Hurley
|Labour
|Southport
|Kim Leadbeater
|Labour
|Spen Valley
|Noah Law
|Labour
|St Austell and Newquay
|David Baines
|Labour
|St Helens North
|Jonathan Reynolds
|Labour
|Stalybridge and Hyde
|Kevin Bonavia
|Labour
|Stevenage
|Chris Kane
|Labour
|Stirling and Strathallan
|Navendu Mishra
|Labour
|Stockport
|Chris McDonald
|Labour
|Stockton North
|Gareth Snell
|Labour
|Stoke-on-Trent Central
|David Williams
|Labour
|Stoke-on-Trent North
|Allison Gardner
|Labour
|Stoke-on-Trent South
|Uma Kumaran
|Labour
|Stratford and Bow
|Steve Reed
|Labour
|Streatham and Croydon North
|Andrew Western
|Labour
|Stretford and Urmston
|Simon Opher
|Labour
|Stroud
|Lewis Atkinson
|Labour
|Sunderland Central
|Torsten Bell
|Labour
|Swansea West
|Will Stone
|Labour
|Swindon North
|Heidi Alexander
|Labour
|Swindon South
|Shaun Davies
|Labour
|Telford
|Jen Craft
|Labour
|Thurrock
|Antonia Bance
|Labour
|Tipton and Wednesbury
|David Lammy
|Labour
|Tottenham
|Jayne Kirkham
|Labour
|Truro and Falmouth
|Alan Campbell
|Labour
|Tynemouth
|Danny Beales
|Labour
|Uxbridge and South Ruislip
|Kanishka Narayan
|Labour
|Vale of Glamorgan
|Florence Eshalomi
|Labour
|Vauxhall and Camberwell Green
|Simon Lightwood
|Labour
|Wakefield and Rothwell
|Angela Eagle
|Labour
|Wallasey
|Valerie Vaz
|Labour
|Walsall and Bloxwich
|Stella Creasy
|Labour
|Walthamstow
|Charlotte Nichols
|Labour
|Warrington North
|Sarah Hall
|Labour
|Warrington South
|Matt Western
|Labour
|Warwick and Leamington
|Matt Turmaine
|Labour
|Watford
|Gen Kitchen
|Labour
|Wellingborough and Rushden
|Andrew Lewin
|Labour
|Welwyn Hatfield
|Sarah Coombes
|Labour
|West Bromwich
|Douglas McAllister
|Labour
|West Dunbartonshire
|James Asser
|Labour
|West Ham and Beckton
|Ashley Dalton
|Labour
|West Lancashire
|Dan Aldridge
|Labour
|Weston-super-Mare
|Josh MacAlister
|Labour
|Whitehaven and Workington
|Derek Twigg
|Labour
|Widnes and Halewood
|Lisa Nandy
|Labour
|Wigan
|Matthew Patrick
|Labour
|Wirral West
|Sureena Brackenridge
|Labour
|Wolverhampton North East
|Pat McFadden
|Labour
|Wolverhampton South East
|Warinder Juss
|Labour
|Wolverhampton West
|Tom Collins
|Labour
|Worcester
|Michael Wheeler
|Labour
|Worsley and Eccles
|Andrew Ranger
|Labour
|Wrexham
|Emma Reynolds
|Labour
|Wycombe
|Luke Charters
|Labour
|York Outer
MPs with no vote recorded
|MP
|Party
|Constituency
|Alex Burghart
|Conservative
|Brentwood and Ongar
|Martin Vickers
|Conservative
|Brigg and Immingham
|Andrew Rosindell
|Conservative
|Romford
|Mark Pritchard
|Conservative
|The Wrekin
|Geoffrey Cox
|Conservative
|Torridge and Tavistock
|Judith Cummins
|Deputy Speaker
|Bradford South
|Caroline Nokes
|Deputy Speaker
|Romsey and Southampton North
|Nusrat Ghani
|Deputy Speaker
|Sussex Weald
|Imran Hussain
|Independent
|Bradford East
|Alex Easton
|Independent
|North Down
|Rebecca Long Bailey
|Independent
|Salford
|Kenneth Stevenson
|Labour
|Airdrie and Shotts
|Marsha De Cordova
|Labour
|Battersea
|Mohammad Yasin
|Labour
|Bedford
|Paulette Hamilton
|Labour
|Birmingham Erdington
|Tahir Ali
|Labour
|Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley
|Lorraine Beavers
|Labour
|Blackpool North and Fleetwood
|Chris Webb
|Labour
|Blackpool South
|Ian Lavery
|Labour
|Blyth and Ashington
|Phil Brickell
|Labour
|Bolton West
|Naz Shah
|Labour
|Bradford West
|Dawn Butler
|Labour
|Brent East
|Daniel Zeichner
|Labour
|Cambridge
|Rosie Duffield
|Labour
|Canterbury
|Stephen Doughty
|Labour
|Cardiff South and Penarth
|Mary Kelly Foy
|Labour
|City of Durham
|Bell Ribeiro-Addy
|Labour
|Clapham and Brixton Hill
|Grahame Morris
|Labour
|Easington
|Kate Osamor
|Labour
|Edmonton and Winchmore Hill
|Clive Efford
|Labour
|Eltham and Chislehurst
|Euan Stainbank
|Labour
|Falkirk
|Matt Bishop
|Labour
|Forest of Dean
|Naushabah Khan
|Labour
|Gillingham and Rainham
|Tonia Antoniazzi
|Labour
|Gower
|Diane Abbott
|Labour
|Hackney North and Stoke Newington
|Elsie Blundell
|Labour
|Heywood and Middleton North
|Sarah Smith
|Labour
|Hyndburn
|Kate Osborne
|Labour
|Jarrow and Gateshead East
|Diana Johnson
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham
|Cat Smith
|Labour
|Lancaster and Wyre
|Hilary Benn
|Labour
|Leeds South
|Maria Eagle
|Labour
|Liverpool Garston
|Kim Johnson
|Labour
|Liverpool Riverside
|Paula Barker
|Labour
|Liverpool Wavertree
|Andy McDonald
|Labour
|Middlesbrough and Thornaby East
|Clive Lewis
|Labour
|Norwich South
|Nadia Whittome
|Labour
|Nottingham East
|Neil Duncan-Jordan
|Labour
|Poole
|Amanda Martin
|Labour
|Portsmouth North
|Fleur Anderson
|Labour
|Putney
|Gill Furniss
|Labour
|Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough
|Julia Buckley
|Labour
|Shrewsbury
|Emma Lewell-Buck
|Labour
|South Shields
|Marie Rimmer
|Labour
|St Helens South and Whiston
|Leigh Ingham
|Labour
|Stafford
|Cat Eccles
|Labour
|Stourbridge
|Jenny Riddell-Carpenter
|Labour
|Suffolk Coastal
|Sarah Edwards
|Labour
|Tamworth
|Rosena Allin-Khan
|Labour
|Tooting
|Nick Thomas-Symonds
|Labour
|Torfaen
|Sharon Hodgson
|Labour
|Washington and Gateshead South
|Beccy Cooper
|Labour
|Worthing West
|Mike Kane
|Labour
|Wythenshawe and Sale East
|Rachael Maskell
|Labour
|York Central
|John Finucane
|Sinn Féin
|Belfast North
|Paul Maskey
|Sinn Féin
|Belfast West
|Pat Cullen
|Sinn Féin
|Fermanagh and South Tyrone
|Cathal Mallaghan
|Sinn Féin
|Mid Ulster
|Dáire Hughes
|Sinn Féin
|Newry and Armagh
|Chris Hazzard
|Sinn Féin
|South Down
|Órfhlaith Begley
|Sinn Féin
|West Tyrone
|Lindsay Hoyle
|Speaker
|Chorley
