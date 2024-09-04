PMQs: Keir Starmer slams Rishi Sunak for failure to deal with strikes in public services

"You cannot fix the economy if the trains don't work"

The prime minister Keir Starmer went head to head with Rishi Sunak at the first PMQs after the summer parliamentary recess today.

Sunak used his allocated questions to the prime minister to criticise Starmer for pay deals agreed with workers in public services, as well as the decision to make significant cuts to the Winter Fuel Allowance.

During his responses, Starmer slammed Sunak for his failure to resolve the long running industrial disputes on the railways and in the health service.

After accusing Sunak of presiding over ‘absolute chaos’ in the economy, Starmer said: “We lost an average of three million working days a year to strikes under his watch. And you cannot fix the economy if the trains don’t work. And you can’t fix the economy if the NHS isn’t working.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward