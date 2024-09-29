Over 41,000 people call for immediate funding for GPs to prevent appointment cuts

The campaign reminds Wes Streeting of Labour's election promise to end the "8am scramble" for GP appointments by making it easier for patients to book appointments with their preferred doctor.

More than 41,000 people have joined a campaign urging the health secretary Wes Streeting to immediately fund GPs to prevent a reduction in patient appointments. The NHS is facing a severe funding crisis, which could soon force GPs to limit the number of patients they see daily.

In early August, the British Medical Association (BMA) announced plans to implement a work-to-rule policy as part of the ongoing funding dispute. This policy would allow GPs to restrict their appointments to just 25 per day. BMA GP leader Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer expressed the frustration felt by GPs, describing the situation as an “act of desperation.”

“We’re witnessing general practice being broken. The era of the family doctor has been wiped out by consecutive governments and our patients are suffering as a result,” she said.

Louise Ansari, chief executive of patient watchdog Healthwatch England, shared her concern about how the action might worsen access to GPs, potentially deterring patients from seeking necessary care.

“Patient safety must be paramount. We strongly urge all GP practices to inform their patients if and when they are taking part in the action and where to go for alternative help.” She called for urgent collaboration between the BMA and NHS England to resolve the ongoing contract dispute.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting expressed disappointment too, stating: “I can totally understand why GPs would want to punish the previous Conservative government, but this action, if it goes ahead, will only punish patients.”

In response, tens of thousands have backed a campaign led by Organise, an advocacy group focused on improving pay and conditions for workers. The campaign reminds Streeting of Labour’s election promise to end the “8am scramble” for GP appointments by making it easier for patients to book appointments with their preferred doctor.

The Doctors’ Association UK has made it clear that these improvements are unattainable under the current funding levels. According to the campaign, an additional £35 per patient per year is required to restore funding to what it was a decade ago.