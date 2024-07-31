Wera Hobhouse MP: As a new Parliament gets underway, one thing is clear – we cannot continue with the policies of the past. 

As it stands, we still have time to put the policies in place that will give us the best chance of mitigating climate catastrophe while preserving our natural landscapes and reaching net zero.

Wera Hobhouse is the Liberal Democrats’ Climate Change and Transport Spokesperson and MP for Bath

It may be a phrase you are tired of hearing, but we do not have the luxury of ignoring it: we are in the midst of a climate and ecological emergency. This year has already seen record global temperatures, soaring food insecurity, as well as destructive floods, wildfires and droughts.

As it stands, we still have time to put the policies in place that will give us the best chance of mitigating climate catastrophe while preserving our natural landscapes and reaching net zero. But time is in short supply. With a new government in power, we must keep reminding Labour of the gravity of the situation so that they take the UK in the right direction to restore our status as global climate leaders.

Rowing back on renewables, diluting green investment pledges, and U-turning on net zero targets became the norm under the former Conservative government. In this Parliament, things have to change. I hope to see a ramping up of climate and nature policy so that we can reach the Liberal Democrats’ ambition of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

Sometimes it is difficult to imagine how these abstract dates and targets might affect us individually. But what is clear is that the scaremongers have it wrong; there are countless benefits ready and waiting for everyone in Britain if we start taking climate action seriously.

By seeing net zero as the positive opportunity it is, we can create hundreds of thousands of secure, well-paid new jobs, bringing significant growth to our economy. We can also build more affordable, well insulated and cheaper to run homes, bringing down energy bills for hardworking families, already struggling with the cost of living.

Indeed, it is no secret that Britain is in the midst of a housing crisis. We have record numbers of homelessness, building projects mired by constant delays, and a lack of accessible, affordable housing for those who need them most. Along with pledging to build 150,000 homes for social rent each year, we Liberal Democrats want to see houses built that can withstand the test of time, making them a worthwhile, affordable and sustainable investment.

That’s why we pushed for a ten-year emergency upgrade programme to provide free insulation and heat pumps for low-income households, while ensuring that all new homes are zero-carbon. It is a win-win. Homes will be warmer, cheaper to heat and able to weather the changing climate around us.

There is also a world of economic potential outside of greening the housing sector. By putting climate action at the heart of a new industrial strategy, everyone in Britain can reap the benefits. There are thousands of prosperous new jobs up for grabs in the thriving and growing renewables sector. And for those looking to switch industries to make the most of these opportunities, we Liberal Democrats have a plan to provide upskilling and retraining to help people and businesses transition along with a shifting workforce so that nobody is left behind.

This potential is not only on offer for the national economy, but local economies too. Community energy has the potential to power 2.2 million homes, save 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions and add over £1.8 billion to the economy each year. It is not an opportunity that we can afford to let slip through our fingers. I hope that the new government seriously considers the power of community energy and ensures this untapped wealth is put into the hands of local people.

Of course, the threat of climate catastrophe goes hand in hand with the degradation of nature, and as the two cannot be separated, it is important that we address them in tandem. The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, with nearly one in six species now threatened with extinction. Just as we need to transition towards a cleaner, cheaper energy system, we need to create a healthy environment, where we can breathe clean air and swim in clean water. Yet for so many in the UK, this is far from reality.

Water companies have pocketed millions of pounds in bonuses while dumping raw sewage into our rivers. I’m proud that the Liberal Democrats have led the way in holding these greedy firms accountable. But there is much more to be done: from transforming water firms into public benefit companies and banning bonuses until bosses put an end to discharges, to introducing a blue corridor programme for rivers and replacing Ofwat with a tough new regulator.

With a record intake of 335 new MPs to Parliament this year, I hope that these fresh perspectives will be a welcome change for Westminster and signal the beginning of working more collaboratively to champion the climate and nature action that our pockets, businesses and planet desperately need.