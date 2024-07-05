Greens get MAJOR breakthrough after winning North Herefordshire from Tories

Ellie Chowns is now the Green MP for North Herefordshire

The Green Party has delivered its best ever general election result, gaining seats from both Labour and the Tories.

Earlier in the night, the Greens’ co-leader Carla Denyer was elected as the MP for Bristol Central, becoming the first Green ever elected outside of Brighton Pavilion. She defeated Labour’s shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire.

Now, Ellie Chowns has been elected in North Herefordshire, unseating a Tory MP in the process.

Chowns received 43.2% of the vote to the Tories’ 34.4%.

Following her election, Chowns said: “I am absolutely delighted, honoured and humbled to have been elected as the first ever Green MP for North Herefordshire.

“Thank you so much to every single voter who has put their trust in me. I promise to work my socks off for you, to take your concerns to Westminster, to serve you locally, and to do everything I can to be a champion for our wonderful constituency.

“I would also like to thank every single person who voted – whoever you voted for – for taking part in our democracy. I promise to work to represent everyone in North Herefordshire.

“The people of North Herefordshire have voted for real hope, and real change. Together we have made history, and shown that change really is possible here. There is an enormous amount of work to do – to renew our economy, to repair our NHS, and to restore our rivers. I am ready to roll my sleeves up and give this job everything I’ve got, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Matthew Philip Long – Creative Commons