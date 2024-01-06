All the strike action planned for January 2024

Here are the strike dates set for forthcoming weeks.

Industrial action is set to continue into the new year, with disagreements over pay and working conditions remaining unresolved across a number of industries.

Junior doctors

After failing to receive an acceptable pay offer, junior doctors are continuing strike action. Walk-outs began on January 3 and will run until January 9. Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, BMA junior doctors committee co-chairs, said: “We have been clear from the outset of these talks that we needed to move at pace and if we did not have a credible offer, we would be forced to call strikes. After five weeks of intense talks, the government was unable to present a credible offer on pay by the deadline.

“Instead, we were offered an additional 3 percent, unevenly spread across doctors’ grades, which would still amount to pay cuts for many doctors this year. It is clear the government is still not prepared to address the real terms pay cut doctors have experienced since 2008.”

London Underground

After 90 percent of workers voted again a below inflation pay offer, the RMT union has announced industrial action on the London Underground. Strikes will commence on the evening of Sunday, January 7 and run until the morning of Friday, January 12.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that Underground employees are not standing for accepting modest, below-inflation pay rise offers, while senior management and commissioners enjoy bonuses and larger rises.

“The refusal of TfL to restore staff travel facilities and create a two-tier workforce is also unacceptable.

‘Our members have made it clear that they are prepared to take action and we urge TfL to improve their offer to avert disruption in the capital,” said Lynch.

Refuse and recycling workers in Cardiff

Facing ongoing disputes, including a widespread bullying culture, members of Unite working for the refuse and recycling department in Cardiff council, overwhelmingly voted to take industrial action for four weeks. The walkouts began on December 28, 2023, and will continue until January 25, 2024.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, commented: “Cardiff council has completely failed to acknowledge that there is a bullying culture within the refuse and recycling department. The council must act urgently to address this.

“Our members encounter bullying at work every day and they have had enough. The overwhelming vote in favour of strike action is a clear demonstration of how angry they are.

“Unite’s support for our members at Cardiff council is unwavering and the workers will continue to receive the union’s total backing.”

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward