Two in five food workers forced to skip meals survey reveals

A 'national disgrace' when nearly one in five food workers rely on foodbanks

A damning report by the Bakers Food & Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) has revealed the growing struggle workers in the food industry are facing to feed themselves and their families.

In a members’ survey conducted by the union, just under half of the respondents (45%) were found to have skipped means to make sure someone else had enough to eat.

Whilst nearly one in five food workers were revealed to rely on foodbanks.

Nearly 70% of respondents believed their wages were not enough to feed themselves or their family good food and over half had worried about running out of food because of lack of money or other resources.

The union has said the data is a ‘national disgrace’ and embarrassment, where the workers who ensure the nation is fed are struggling themselves to eat.

One member who responded to the survey said they felt that, “no matter how hard I work and the hours I put in at work, I can’t win. I spend less money on food to keep the heating and electric on as I have a grandson living with us”.

Whilst another member said their home had become a prison, as they felt “cold and poor”.

The price of food and non-alcoholic drinks rose at the fastest rate in over 45 years in the 12 months to March 2023.

With the annual rate of food inflation at 19.2% in the year to February 2023.

It’s no wonder then that the data from BFAWU reveals the situation has got a lot worse for their members since their last survey in 2021.

The number of people relying on food banks increasing by 10%, and those relying on friends and family has increased from 20% to 34%.

Respondents were made up of mainly food production workers, food retail workers and food distribution workers.

The union called it a ‘national disgrace’ and ‘scandal’ that workers who kept people fed during the pandemic and continue to ensure people are fed on time, are struggling to feed themselves.

BFAWU said their data, along with other studies, highlights that the country is facing a national food emergency.

The union said they will continue to campaign for food justice and the right to food, “so that no child or adult goes hungry or feels food insecure in the fifth richest country in the world.

“Universal free school meals and good nutritious food for all adults, enshrined in right to food legislation are principles that we will continue to fight and campaign for.”

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

(Photo credit: Flickr / Creative Commons)

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

