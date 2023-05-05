5 massive wins for Unite in the last month

The union has won more impressive pay rises and improved conditions for members in recent weeks

1. Tanker drivers fill up with a 24% pay increase

In a deal that concerned 150 tanker drivers employed by Fuel Transport & Logistics on the Morrison’s’ North and South and southern fuel contract, the union secured workers a 24% wage increase.

Made up of a 13.5% increase for 2022 and 10.5% increase for 2023 the deal will guarantee all drivers’ salaries will rise to £65,000 next year.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, heralding it as an ‘excellent result’ after members had voted decisively for strike action which caused the employer to then return to negotiations.

2. Low paid workers victory with inflation beating wage rise at repairs warehouse

Just before Unite members working at Whirlpool’s repairs warehouse in Peterborough were due to walk out and strike throughout May, the employer offered a significantly improved pay offer that ended the dispute.

Workers were presented a pay increase of at least 10% backdated to January 2023, with some seeing their wage rise by 18% in what Graham called a, ‘significant victory for a group of low paid workers who were prepared to come together and make a stand’.

3. Airport ground staff secure ‘excellent’ deal that includes important enhancements to conditions

Over 200 ground service crew employed by Menzies Aviation at Glasgow Airport accepted a one-year pay increase worth 11% on basic pay allowing them to keep up with the rise in living costs.

Covering enhanced conditions too, the deal includes a rise in overtime rate to time and a half, increased holiday entitlement and the introduction of a sick pay scheme after six months service.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite industrial officer, commented: “It’s important to say that this deal was achieved through negotiation and other companies based at Glasgow Airport could learn a thing or two from this deal.”

4. Theme park strikes called off as engineers offered ‘bumper pay deal’

Engineers working at Chessington World of Adventures accepted a pay offer worth an average of 13.53% across the engineering bargaining group.

Strikes were set to take place throughout the May bank holiday weekends, which would have caused disruption at the theme park, but were called off after extensive talks at the conciliation service Acas and the new revised pay offer was made.

Unite regional officer Lui D’Cunha said: “From the outset Unite always believed that Chessington could afford to make an improved pay offer.

“Once the company realised the determination of our members an offer that met the engineers’ expectations was made.”

5. Unite secures historic first union recognition for workers in the veterinary sector

This month, Unite signed the first ever recognition agreement in the UK with a private veterinary practice.

Covering around 120 workers, the agreement between the British Veterinary Union (BVU) in Unite and Valley Vets will be the first-ever in the sector and will mean representation for workers across the veterinary industry.

Valley Vets workplace representative Greg Dixon said: “The many members at Valley Vets have waited patiently for this milestone to be reached.”

“They are grateful to the negotiating team at Unite for its efforts and are looking forward to working together with their employer to carve out a brilliant future.”

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

