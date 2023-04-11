Unions call on government to ditch ‘reckless’ retained EU law bill

Jacob Reese-Mogg’s Brexit bill threatens to reverse fundamental workers’ rights

Fresh calls to dump the retained EU law bill have been made by the Trade Unions Congress (TUC) and Northern Irish unions over the weekend as the government paused the bill’s passage in the House of Lords.

Jacob Reese-Mogg’s post-Brexit bill has been blasted for its threat to remove laws that currently enshrine workers’ rights and ensure environmental protections.

If passed, the bill would automatically revoke thousands of EU laws by the end of the year, which The Law Society stated would have a ‘devastating’ impact on legal certainty in the UK as well as cause confusion for UK businesses and consumers.

According to the Observer, ministers have now begun to retreat from the bill as Tory peers apparently warned of a mass cross-party revolt in the House of Lords.

The bill has already passed through the House of Commons and is now in the report stage in the House of Lords.

However, it was reported over the weekend that the government have dropped plans to hold the report stage soon after Easter, supposedly to prevent a row in the run-up to local elections and to allow time to consider a list of likely concessions to rebels.

Among the legislation at risk of being lost under the bill are vital workplace rights such as holiday pay, rest breaks, health and safety rules and protections from discrimination.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said the Conservatives are threatening to ‘take a wrecking ball to hard won workers’ rights’ through the passing of the bill.

Nowak said: “The bill is a ticking time bomb under crucial workers’ rights and environmental protections.

“That’s why trade unions, environmental and business groups have all campaigned against it. And it’s why it is time to dump the bill altogether.”

Marking the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement yesterday, the TUC and NIC-ICTU (Northern Ireland Committee in the Irish Congress of Trade Union) issued a joint statement warning that the bill could threaten stability in Ireland.

NIC-ICTU and the TUC warned that the British government risk ‘provoking a trade war’ if vital rights are torn up in Northern Ireland whilst stronger rights remain across the border, breaching the British government level playing field commitments.

“If essential rights are torn up in Northern Ireland while stronger rights remain across the border, the British government will be in direct breach of its level playing field commitments,” Nowak said.

“This risks provoking a trade war with the EU – that’s the last thing working people need in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

“It’s time to ditch this reckless Bill. The Conservatives do not have a mandate to slash and burn people’s rights at work.”

Owen Reidy, ICTU General Secretary said the bill represents a ‘sour cherry on a stale cake’ of policy choices made by the Tory government.

In a joint statement, the unions reflected on the threat to stability in the region posed by the retained EU law bill in relation to the Good Friday Agreement.

“The Good Friday Agreement was a historic achievement – it is essential that it is protected and that peace is maintained.

“But the British government is risking hard-won achievements through its reckless Retained EU Law Bill, which could take a wrecking ball to vital workers’ rights like holiday pay, rest breaks and equal pay for women and men.

“If these essential rights in Northern Ireland are ripped up, in direct breach of the government’s level playing field commitments, it could prompt a trade war with the EU.

“This is a threat to stability on the island of Ireland.

“British ministers must honour the Good Friday Agreement and the EU-UK deal.

“It’s time to ditch the Retained EU Law Bill and protect jobs, workers’ rights and peace on the island of Ireland.”

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.