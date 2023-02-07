Royal College of Nursing accuse government of being ‘on strike’ too

Government 'missing in action' as nurses enter day two of strike action.

Government ministers have been accused of also being ‘on strike’ by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) over their handling of the NHS industrial action this week.

Nurses at 73 trusts in England are back on the picket line today for day two of their strike action in England, after yesterday saw the biggest NHS strike in England’s history, as nurses and ambulance staff walked out.

However there remains little sign of a resolution as the government refuses to budget over NHS staff pay along with a noted absence from senior government ministers.

Pat Cullen, General Secretary of the RCN, said, ‘people may wonder if the government is also on strike’, in response to the government’s apparent inactivity.

She added the government appeared to be ‘missing in action’ as the Health Secretary and Business Secretary both failed to be present in Parliament yesterday to answer urgent questions on the strikes.

Health Minister Will Quince answered questions on behalf of Health Secretary Steve Barclay, who was apparently attending a Cobra meeting.

Cullen said: “No Health Secretary and no Business Secretary were there to answer urgent questions in Parliament today – and no response from the Prime Minister after I wrote to him this weekend. People may wonder if the government is also on strike.

“In Parliament today we heard more of the same from a government whose most senior figures seem to be missing in action.

“The Westminster government is punishing England’s nurses and looking increasingly isolated as the Welsh and Scottish governments come to the table.

“It is clearer than ever that the Prime Minister has failed to deliver on his promises to the NHS. Rishi Sunak is letting the country’s most important and beloved institution deteriorate rapidly – but it is not too late.

“I am urging him to come to the table to negotiate and halt this action now.”

Ministers in England have continued to refuse to move over the issue of 2022-23 pay for NHS staff, leaving the dispute ongoing as unions say it will not be resolved unless the back-dated pay rise on 22/23 is met.

Nurses have seen their pay fall by £5,000 since 2010, whilst 1 in 3 nurses are struggling to cover the cost of food and heating their home amid a cost of living crisis.

Pat Cullen urged government ministers to visit picket lines themselves and speak to nurses on strike to understand the ‘harrowing stories’ of struggling to cope under the current system.

This comes as many issues highlighted by NHS staff are not just over low pay, but about addressing patient safety and poor working conditions that have led to a staffing crisis across the health system.

The ongoing week of NHS walkouts will see physiotherapists on strike this Thursday and ambulance staff continue their strike action Friday.

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

(Photo credit: Good Morning Britain / YouTube)

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

