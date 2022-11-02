Glasgow workers become first to secure union recognition in an Apple store

The historic moment will see the workers represented by GMB

Retail workers in a Glasgow Apple store have made history today. They’ve become the first workers at an Apple store to win trade union recognition in the UK.

In a statutory ballot, the workers voted by a two thirds majority in favour of union recognition at the store on Buchanan Street. The workers will now have a formal recognition agreement with the right collective bargaining through their union GMB.

John Slaven, GMB Organiser, said: “This is an absolutely historic moment and testament to the hard work of the activists and workers in at the Buchanan Street store – it’s another compelling new chapter in the trade union story that’s being written across the world in Apple.

“The workforce has spoken in a loud and clear voice to achieve recognition, making the case that they are pro-worker and not anti-employer, and that trade unionism should be a normal and welcome feature of any workplace in any industry.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

Image credit: Tony Webster – Creative Commons

