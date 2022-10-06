Left Foot Forward is hiring a trade union reporter

Got a track record of hard-hitting journalism? Then join the LFF team

Deadline: 30th October

Left Foot Forward is looking for a journalist with a passion for reporting on trade union issues as well as workers’ rights and campaigns for better pay and working conditions.

You will be covering industrial disputes and issues affecting trade unions at one of the UK’s leading political news and comment sites – writing and helping to develop and grow the outlet.

The journalist will join us at an exciting time, with a new Freelance Fund, a refreshed board of directors, and at a time when our reach is growing. The role offers a great deal of autonomy and scope for helping to shape a respected independent publication.

Role and Duties:

The role is for 2 days a week of remote work (8:30am-4:30pm).

This can easily fit around other freelance work or a part-time role. The rate is £125 per shift.

You will be responsible for finding and writing topical, evidence-based stories with an emphasis on reporting on trade union campaigns and activities

The role is for an initial six-month period with the possibility of extension.

You will be responsible for researching, writing as well as disseminating your stories on trade union campaigns and activities

In depth news coverage of industrial disputes

Interviews with key figures and grassroots activists in the Labour movement

Reporting on internal democracy within the trade union movement, such as in the election of trade union General Secretaries

Analysis of developments in trade union strategy, for example the leverage model of organising being utilised by Unite, or the migrant worker organising undertaken by unions such as IWGB and UVW.

You may be required to cover news diary stories when needed

Other duties will include:

Using and building our social media base

Essential Skills and Characteristics:

A track record of producing hard-hitting, original online journalism with a strong portfolio. We are looking for demonstrable writing skills, including the ability to write copy with both speed and accuracy

Evidence of strong research and analysis skills

At least one year experience working in a regional or national newsroom

A strong working knowledge of British politics and current affairs

Commitment to the progressive Purpose and Values of Left Foot Forward

Ability to find off-diary, original exclusives and stories and cultivate sources

Desirable Skills and Characteristics:

NCTJ training

An understanding of website analytics and growth strategies

Understanding of media law

To apply, please send a CV of no more than two pages, including links to some of your work, and a cover letter (no more than 500 words) on why you are right for the role, to [email protected] Please include ‘Application’ in the subject

