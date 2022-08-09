Nigel Farage mocked for claiming ‘deep state truly does exist’ after FBI search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

“Peddling conspiracy theories might make money, but they’re dangerous.”

One of Donald Trump’s biggest cheerleaders, Nigel Farage, has been brutally mocked online for claiming that the ‘deep state truly does exist’ after the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

The agency executed a search warrant at Trump’s estate, as authorities probe the alleged mishandling of White House records.

In February, the National Archives said it had retrieved 15 boxes of papers from Mar-a-Lago, which Mr Trump should have turned over when he left the White House. It also told Congress that the boxes included “items marked as classified national security information”.

Trump claimed that his home was “raided” and “under siege” and that agents broke open a safe.

Responding to the raid, Farage tweeted: “Shocked to wake up and hear about the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The deep state truly does exist.”

His reaction was mocked online, with one social media user writing: “Trump appointed the Head of the FBI. An independent judge approved it. The bar for probable cause would have been extremely high.

“Peddling conspiracy theories might make money, but they’re dangerous.” Another wrote: “Siri? Show me yet another hard-right Republican cheerleader who makes Nadine’s increasingly rabid support of PM Johnson appear completely wet and pitiful by comparison…”

Others pointed out that Farage’s complaint seemed to be that the law was doing its job. One wrote: “Another member of the political elite shocked to find out the law also applies to them.”

