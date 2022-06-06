Tory Party in full blown civil war: Nadine Dorries admits government’s pandemic preparation was ‘found wanting and inadequate’

'We now have Tory cabinet ministers stating on the record how un-prepared the Government was for the pandemic'.

Nadine Dorries has admitted that the government did not properly prepare for the pandemic as the Tory Party descended into a full blown civil war, ahead of a vote of confidence in Boris Johnson.

The culture secretary publicly attacked fellow Tory MP Jeremy Hunt after he revealed that he would be voting to oust Boris Johnson in a confidence vote this evening.

Hunt wrote on Twitter: “Anyone who believes our country is stronger, fairer & more prosperous when led by Conservatives should reflect that the consequence of not changing will be to hand the country to others who do not share those values. Today’s decision is change or lose. I will be voting for change.”

Dorries then launched a scathing attack on Hunt as part of a twitter thread in which she wrote: “Your pandemic preparation during six years as health secretary was found wanting and inadequate. Your duplicity right now in destabilising the party and country to serve your own personal ambition, more so.”

The comments were seized on by politicians and journalists, with Wes Streeting highlighting how Dorries’ comments were a ‘revealing admission and damning indictment of the Conservatives’ pandemic preparedness’.

Another social media user wrote: “Tory Secretary of State openly admits that the Tory Government pandemic preparation which killed 180,000+ people in the UK was “found wanting and inadequate”

“Time for these people to tell that to a Judge and Jury.”

Feryal Clarke MP tweeted: “We now have Tory cabinet ministers stating on the record how un-prepared the Government was for the pandemic.

“This is a party completely unfit to govern our country.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

