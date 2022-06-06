Former minister blasts Boris Johnson’s response to Partygate as ‘grotesque’ in excoriating no-confidence letter

"You are the leader of the Conservative and Unionist party, yet you are putting the Union itself gravely at risk," he said.

A former Conservative minister has blasted Boris Johnson in an excoriating and damning letter, as he became the latest MP calling for the prime minister to quit.

Jesse Norman, a former treasury minister, not only condemned Boris Johnson’s leadership but also his policies on Brexit, Rwanda and restricting the right to protest. Norman said the way the prime minister had conducted himself over partygate had been ‘grotesque’.

He accused Johnson of presiding over a culture of casual law-breaking in Number 10 and said that his claim to be vindicated by the Sue Gray report was “grotesque”.

Norman also wrote that Boris Johnson’s current policy priorities were “deeply questionable” and that there were no circumstances in which he could serve in a government led by him.

I have supported Boris Johnson for 15 years, for the London Mayoralty and for PM. Very sadly, I have written to him to say I can no longer do so, for the reasons set out below. pic.twitter.com/0Mjs4hjeSF — Jesse Norman (@Jesse_Norman) June 6, 2022

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Norman also warned that any breach of the Northern Ireland Protocol would be “economically very damaging, politically foolhardy and almost certainly illegal”.

Norman also took aim at the government’s Rwanda policy, writing that the policy is “ugly, likely to be counterproductive and of doubtful legality” and that plans to privatise Channel 4 were “unnecessary and provocative”.

It comes as Johnson faces a vote of confidence later this evening.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

