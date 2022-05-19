Trade unions call for MPs accused of sexual offences to be banned from Parliament

“In spite of the progress on the complaints system, the ability of MPs to abuse their power and exploit often junior staff has not changed."

Trade unions have said that MPs accused of sexual offences should be banned from Parliament while inquiries take place.

The latest call comes after Tuesday’s arrest of an anonymous MP for rape and sexual assault, who has since been bailed. The MP has been accused of rape and sexual assault offences spanning seven years between 2002 and 2009.

Scotland Yard said the unnamed man in his 50s was also detained on suspicion of indecent assault, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office. The Conservative Party has confirmed that the unnamed man is a Tory MP.

Mike Clancy, general secretary of the union Prospect, told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme that “real change”, was needed as existing parliamentary practices were no longer sufficient.

56 MPs – including three cabinet ministers and two shadow cabinet ministers, are facing allegations of sexual misconduct, with calls to do more to stamp out harassment and sexual misconduct in Parliament.

Clancy told the Today programme: “We have to remind ourselves that this is a workplace like any other.

“It has certain special features but because matters are complex or sensitive they shouldn’t put them beyond the reach of normal practices that would apply in workplaces anywhere across this country.”

He also said that Parliament “should be a space in which the highest standards are embodied”, but added: “All too regularly now those [standards] have been called into question.”

Jawad Raza, the FDA’s national union officer said that the decision by the parliamentary procedure committee not to launch an inquiry into whether MPs accused of sexual misconduct should be banned, was a “missed opportunity”.

The GMB members’ staff Twitter account said in a statement posted to the social media site: “We offer our full support and solidarity to the person/people who have come forward to report this awful abuse.

“Reports of gross sexual assault and harassment from MPs are starting to seem routine.

“In spite of the progress on the complaints system, the ability of MPs to abuse their power and exploit often junior staff has not changed.

“Yet neither has the culture of masculinity and debauchery.

“The GMB will continue to push for individuals being investigated for sexual misconduct to be banned automatically from the estate. Staff safety must be the absolute priority and no chances should be taken.

“The removal of the Whip seems like an obvious choice, but that is a political issue. Our immediate concern is that this alleged predator is not permitted entry onto the Parliamentary estate and pose a threat to thousands of people in our workplace.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

