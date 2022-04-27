Tory MP caught watching porn in Commons while sat next to female minister

'The chief whip is looking into this matter. This behaviour is wholly unacceptable and action will be taken.'

Conservative Party whips say they are investigating after a Tory frontbencher was caught watching porn on his phone in the House of Commons while sat next to a female minister who alerted other MPs about the incident.

The Mirror has reported that the incident took place in the last few months, but was only revealed during a meeting of MPs last night.

A statement from the whips office said: “The chief whip is looking into this matter. This behaviour is wholly unacceptable and action will be taken.”

The Mirror reports that ‘three sources said that around a dozen women MPs at the meeting shared accounts of alleged sexism and harassment by their colleagues.’

The meeting of the 40 to 50 Tory MPs in the ‘2022 Group’, which seeks equal representation for women, was also reportedly attended by Tory party chair Oliver Dowden and Commons leader Mark Spencer.

Details of the incident come after it emerged that 56 MPs, including three Cabinet ministers, are facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

The latest revelations also come after a sexist and misogynistic Mail on Sunday story about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, which has also led to a wider discussion about misogyny, sexism and harassment in Westminster, with Labour leader Keir Starmer saying that the culture of misogyny in Westminster had to end.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.